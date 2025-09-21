Arrowhead Report

Inactives: Chiefs Get Another Rookie Back, Giants Return Left Tackle

The Kansas City Chiefs face the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football.

Nov 1, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) gestures as he runs with the ball as New York Giants outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari (51) defends during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – For the second straight week, the Chiefs are getting an important rookie back from injury.

A week after Omarr Norman-Lott made his NFL – and posted his first sack – wide receiver Jalen Royals is expected to make his debut when Kansas City visits the Giants on Sunday Night Football (7:20 p.m. CT, NBC/KSHB-TV, Channel 41, 96.5 The Fan).

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jalen Royals (11) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Hampered by nagging knee tendinitis since Aug. 15 in Seattle, Royals returned to practice this week. Sidelined for the season’s first two weeks, his patience appears ready to pay off on Sunday.

A 6-0, 195-pound wide receiver out of Utah State, Royals improved from limited to full participation on Thursday’s practice report. The Chiefs’ fourth-round selection (133rd overall) in the 2025 draft, Royals is active and will make his NFL debut against the Giants.

Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) on the sidelines against the Chicago Bears during the first half of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Obviously, he doesn’t have the same experience but scouts have compared his build and skillset to that of Rashee Rice, the Chiefs’ top receiver. Serving the third week of his six-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, Rice is expected back for Week 7.

New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas (78) and his teammates run onto the field moments before kickoff, Sunday, October 13, 2024, in East Rutherford. / Kevin Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For the Giants, left tackle Andrew Thomas is active and also expected to make his 2025 debut. Returning from a 2024 lisfranc foot injury, Thomas bolsters an offensive line that needs to protect Russell Wilson, one of the NFL’s most dangerous deep-ball passers.

Here are the full inactive lists for both teams.

Kansas City Chiefs

  • WR Xavier Worthy
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
  • CB Kristian Fulton
  • TE Jared Wiley
  • RB Elijah Mitchell
  • DE Mike Danna
  • C Hunter Nourzad

New York Giants

  • LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
Dec 17, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (45) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
  • LB Darius Muasau
  • DL Chauncey Golston
  • OL Evan Neal
  • TE Thomas Fidone II
  • DL Rakeem Nuñez-Roches Sr.
  • QB Jameis Winston (third QB)

