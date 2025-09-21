Inactives: Chiefs Get Another Rookie Back, Giants Return Left Tackle
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – For the second straight week, the Chiefs are getting an important rookie back from injury.
A week after Omarr Norman-Lott made his NFL – and posted his first sack – wide receiver Jalen Royals is expected to make his debut when Kansas City visits the Giants on Sunday Night Football (7:20 p.m. CT, NBC/KSHB-TV, Channel 41, 96.5 The Fan).
Hampered by nagging knee tendinitis since Aug. 15 in Seattle, Royals returned to practice this week. Sidelined for the season’s first two weeks, his patience appears ready to pay off on Sunday.
A 6-0, 195-pound wide receiver out of Utah State, Royals improved from limited to full participation on Thursday’s practice report. The Chiefs’ fourth-round selection (133rd overall) in the 2025 draft, Royals is active and will make his NFL debut against the Giants.
Obviously, he doesn’t have the same experience but scouts have compared his build and skillset to that of Rashee Rice, the Chiefs’ top receiver. Serving the third week of his six-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, Rice is expected back for Week 7.
For the Giants, left tackle Andrew Thomas is active and also expected to make his 2025 debut. Returning from a 2024 lisfranc foot injury, Thomas bolsters an offensive line that needs to protect Russell Wilson, one of the NFL’s most dangerous deep-ball passers.
Here are the full inactive lists for both teams.
Kansas City Chiefs
- WR Xavier Worthy
- CB Kristian Fulton
- TE Jared Wiley
- RB Elijah Mitchell
- DE Mike Danna
- C Hunter Nourzad
New York Giants
- LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
- LB Darius Muasau
- DL Chauncey Golston
- OL Evan Neal
- TE Thomas Fidone II
- DL Rakeem Nuñez-Roches Sr.
- QB Jameis Winston (third QB)
