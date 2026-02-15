Three Free Agents Chiefs Should Stay Away From

Just a few years ago, the Kansas City Chiefs would solve their problems by signing the big-ticketed free agents as their Super Bowl window remained wide open. However, general manager Brett Veach enters a new phase with the organization after they missed the playoffs this past season, bestowing a top-10 draft choice in the process.

While a healthy Patrick Mahomes makes the Chiefs an instant title contender, the roster showed serious gaps and a need for retooling in key areas. This will be a unique challenge that Veach has yet to experience, and that now means weighing more risk and reward benfits when it comes to free agents. Sometimes, that means avoiding certain players on the open market that could come as a disservice in re-establishing the foundation and depth of the roster.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

While some big names on the open market would be enticing at key positions, the Chiefs must be careful this offseason and plan accordingly, especially with their current salary cap situation and positioning in the NFL Draft. With that in mind, here are three free agents Kansas City must avoid this offseason.

Trey Hendrickson, edge rusher, Cincinnati Bengals

Sep 14, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) plays the field against Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Walker Little (72) in the second half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

At his best, Hendrickson is one of the best pass rushers in the NFL. However, he is getting older and more expensive with each season. In the Chiefs' current position, regardless of the amount of cap space they create through cuts and restructures, should avoid Hendrickson, despite being a potential large upgrade at pass rusher.

17.5 sacks in back-to-back seasons in 2023 and 2024 have allowed his stock to remain sky-high. According to Spotrac, Hendrickson's market value and projected average annual value are over $25 million per season. This is a hard pass as the Chiefs are not in a position to be handing down top-end deals to 32-year-old free agents at a premium position.

David Njoku, tight end, Cleveland Browns

Dec 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) walks off the field after the game against the Tennessee Titans at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Njoku is an enticing option for many teams looking for a reliable and athletic pass-catcher. However, I don't get the sense the Chiefs want to make another investment toward a 30-plus year-old tight end, especially if they plan on bringing back Travis Kelce for another season. Njoku is a quality pass catcher and blocker, but it would feel unwise for Kansas City to add more premium free agents instead of building a foundation for their roster.

Jonah Williams, right tackle, Arizona Cardinals

Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle Jonah Williams (73) walks off the field after the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

If the Chiefs are in a similar position as they were a year ago, they would heavily consider signing Williams, a sufficient right tackle who has been a mainstay of consistency for whichever team he has played for. However, after making a significant investment in Jawaan Taylor, who is a cap casualty, candidate this offseason, it makes better sense to add more youth and competition to the position instead of an established starter, considering the team's roster status long-term.

Register for our absolutely FREE newsletter, emailed with the latest news, analysis, and the best stories on your beloved Chiefs each day. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Be sure to follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @ZakSGilbert and make sure you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.