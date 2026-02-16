Three Players Chiefs Must Pursue in Free Agency

Every NFL team has its unique approach to the offseason that changes every year depending on the past season's results, its draft positioning, pending free agents, and how the open market could play out. There are many more reasons for the team's approach to each offseason following the Super Bowl, but it is always fascinating to see how a team like the Kansas City Chiefs could do so.

The Chiefs are coming off a 6-11 season with a major knee injury to star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, along with a litany of positional needs and retooling needed to specific spots on the roster. It will be a busy offseason for general manager Brett Veach, but he has shown the ability to work miracles before despite serious retooling and an instillation of youth (2022 rings some bells here).

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs the ball against the Indianapolis Colts during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

While the Chiefs have some work to do with their salary cap situation, they must have several free agents in mind to pursue next month when the legal tampering period begins ahead of the new league year. With that in mind, here are three free agents Kansas City must pursue this offseason.

RB Travis Etienne, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) rushes for yards during the third quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As I have argued for much of the calendar year, the Chiefs need a desperate reset at running back, which will require new additions through free agency and the NFL Draft. One running back I have made the argument for and why he should be signed by Kansas City is Etienne, the Jaguars star running back, expected to test the open market after cashing in with a big season. Etienne is an explosive, versatile, and well-balanced running back who could be a difference maker for the Chiefs.

TE Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons

Dec 11, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. (8) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

After inconsistencies hurt much of his career with the Falcons, the former No. 4 overall selection, Kyle Pitts, was an All-Pro tight end in his contract season, becoming a high-end playmaker for the franchise late into the season with massive performances, showcasing the potential he once presented coming out of Florida. This is exactly the type of playmaker the Chiefs need at tight end, giving Mahomes a new reliable go-to target in the middle of the field.

EDGE K'Lavon Chaisson, New England Patriots

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker K'lavon Chaisson (44) before Super Bowl LX against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Chiefs must counterbalance George Karlaftis' skill set with one that provides explosiveness, bend, length, and speed off the edge. Chaisson's career has been unique, and it has taken him a couple of stops for him to find his calling as a true designated pass rusher in the NFL, providing ample juice at edge rusher. This is something that Kansas City needs and must pursue in free agency next month.

