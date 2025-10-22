Chiefs’ Referee Monday Played Role in Last Week’s Denver Thriller
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Chiefs could end the week with a share of first place in the AFC West, but they need a Broncos loss to get there.
And Kansas City’s referee this week, Brad Allen, played a role in removing a key defensive starter from Denver’s lineup. More accurately, Dre Greenlaw played a key role in removing himself.
The linebacker, who ruptured his left Achilles’ tendon in Kansas City’s Super Bowl 58 win over San Francisco, signed a three-year, $31.5 million contract to join the Broncos in March free agency.
But after missing the preseason and initial six regular-season games with thigh injuries, Greenlaw marred Denver’s storybook comeback in Sunday’s resounding 33-32 win over the Giants. His words and actions toward Allen following Wil Lutz’s game-winning 39-yard field goal resulted in a one-game suspension.
That suspension was upheld upon appeal Tuesday night, meaning Greenlaw won’t play when the NFL’s most prolific offense, Dallas, visits Denver on Sunday.
Kansas City visits the Broncos for an AFC West showdown in four weeks, Nov. 16, after the Chiefs’ Week 10 bye. This week, the Chiefs (4-3) host Washington (3-4) on Monday Night Football (7:15 p.m. CT, ESPN/ABC, KMBC Ch. 9, 96.5 The Fan).
Allen's 2024 game was memorable, too
And speaking of the Broncos and Wil Lutz, the last time Allen’s crew officiated a Chiefs game was Nov. 10, 2024. Kansas City linebacker Leo Chenal sealed the 16-14 win by blocking the kicker’s 35-yard attempt as time expired.
Allen also is believed to be the only NFL referee to have overseen two Chiefs losses in the same season since Patrick Mahomes became the starting quarterback in 2018. It happened in 2023, when the Chiefs went 0-2 in Allen’s two assignments, a 27-19 loss at Green Bay and a 24-9 loss at Denver.
Kansas City was 0-2 with Allen’s crew that season and 15-4 with all other combined crews, including the postseason.
Allen's most memorable recent game involved Commanders head coach Dan Quinn, then the Cowboys' defensive coordinator. In a 2023 contest, Dallas beat Detroit, 20-19, after officials ruled Lions tackle Dan Skipper -- who wound up catching what appeared to be a game-winning two-point conversion with 27 seconds left -- did not report as an eligible receiver.
Season-high 20 flags
Last week’s Broncos-Giants game also produced the most concerning number with regard to Brad Allen’s crew: 20 flags. According to NFLPenalties.com, that total was seven more than the crew’s previous single-game high this season, 13 in Week 4.
Four of those 20 penalties were defensive pass interference, including a 38-yard Riley Moss flag in the game’s final minute that set up Jaxson Dart’s 1-yard touchdown run and gave the Giants a 32-30 advantage.
Kansas City this season has received only three defensive-pass-interference penalties. The league average in 2025 is 3.97 per club.
