Chiefs' Jaylen Watson Has Creative Description for Lamar Jackson
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City head cornerback Jaylen Watson spoke to reporters after Friday’s practice. The Chiefs (1-2) are hosting the Baltimore Ravens (1-2) on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).
To view his comments, watch below.
On becoming the first team to intercept Lamar Jackson this week:
“I mean, that's a big emphasis, to try to get Pat (Mahomes) the ball back. So, try any way we can to create turnovers, whether that's getting interceptions or getting fumbles, fumble recoveries, turnover on downs.”
On his relationship with defensive backs coach Dave Merritt, who said Watson should’ve had two interceptions last week:
“Yeah, we have a great relationship, man, since my rookie year. I actually didn't even know I dropped it until I saw a TV copy. I thought it skipped on the ground, but I guess my eyes were closed.”
On takeaways coming in bunches and whether he sees that happening:
“Yeah, I definitely think so. It's just a momentum swing. It's a big momentum boost and makes you want to play harder, and everyone makes more plays. So, hopefully we can continue to keep that going.”
On what makes Lamar Jackson and the Ravens so effective, especially as a passing offense:
“He plays like a maniac with his legs. You know, it's hard to get stops, and when you're plastering it, when you're chasing guys in the scramble drill, it's hard to get your head around to actually see the ball, because you're chasing your man. So, it's hard to make plays like that.”
On what’s impressed him so far about rookie cornerback Nohl Williams:
“I know he’s been great. He's been great since OTAs. He's always open to learn. He's always willing to get in extra work, and he's been great, doing a great job.”
On the secondary as a whole, what’s changed since the loss to the Chargers in Week 1:
“Yeah, I think it left a bad taste in our mouth after that game, and ever since then, we've been playing at a really high level. So hopefully we can continue to keep doing that.”
On playing against former Chiefs WR DeAndre Hopkins on Sunday:
“Man, it should be fun. D-Hop was my guy. Good vet. Great locker-room guy. Would be fun to match up against him.”
