Arrowhead Report

Chiefs' Jaylen Watson Has Creative Description for Lamar Jackson

What Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson said at team headquarters Friday.

Zak Gilbert

Sep 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) celebrates with defensive back Chamarri Conner (27) after an interception in the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) celebrates with defensive back Chamarri Conner (27) after an interception in the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City head cornerback Jaylen Watson spoke to reporters after Friday’s practice. The Chiefs (1-2) are hosting the Baltimore Ravens (1-2) on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).

To view his comments, watch below.

On becoming the first team to intercept Lamar Jackson this week:

“I mean, that's a big emphasis, to try to get Pat (Mahomes) the ball back. So, try any way we can to create turnovers, whether that's getting interceptions or getting fumbles, fumble recoveries, turnover on downs.”

On his relationship with defensive backs coach Dave Merritt, who said Watson should’ve had two interceptions last week:

“Yeah, we have a great relationship, man, since my rookie year. I actually didn't even know I dropped it until I saw a TV copy. I thought it skipped on the ground, but I guess my eyes were closed.”

Jaylen Watson, Jalen Hurts
Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) sacks Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) during the first quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

On takeaways coming in bunches and whether he sees that happening:

“Yeah, I definitely think so. It's just a momentum swing. It's a big momentum boost and makes you want to play harder, and everyone makes more plays. So, hopefully we can continue to keep that going.”

On what makes Lamar Jackson and the Ravens so effective, especially as a passing offense:

“He plays like a maniac with his legs. You know, it's hard to get stops, and when you're plastering it, when you're chasing guys in the scramble drill, it's hard to get your head around to actually see the ball, because you're chasing your man. So, it's hard to make plays like that.”

Jaylen Watson, Zay Flower
Sep 5, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) breaks up a pass intended for Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

On what’s impressed him so far about rookie cornerback Nohl Williams:

“I know he’s been great. He's been great since OTAs. He's always open to learn. He's always willing to get in extra work, and he's been great, doing a great job.”

On the secondary as a whole, what’s changed since the loss to the Chargers in Week 1:

“Yeah, I think it left a bad taste in our mouth after that game, and ever since then, we've been playing at a really high level. So hopefully we can continue to keep doing that.”

Ladd McConkey, Jaylen Watso
[US, Mexico & Canada customers only] Sep 5, 2025; Sao Paulo, BRAZIL; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (15) reaches for the pass against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) in the first half during a NFL game at Corinthians Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amanda Perobelli/Reuters via Imagn Images / Amanda Perobelli/Reuters via Imagn Images

On playing against former Chiefs WR DeAndre Hopkins on Sunday:

“Man, it should be fun. D-Hop was my guy. Good vet. Great locker-room guy. Would be fun to match up against him.”

Chiefs Kingdom, OnSI is your most thorough destination for news and info; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). Plus, tell us whether you think the Chiefs’ run game can break out against the Ravens by visiting our Facebook page (here).

feed

Published
Zak Gilbert
ZAK GILBERT

Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SI