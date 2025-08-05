What is the Chiefs' Plan for Offseason Free Agent Signee
The biggest question for the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason has been who will play on their offensive line in 2025. The team has struggled with its offensive line for the past few years, and they are looking to make improvements this season. To address this issue, the Chiefs made several moves during the offseason to enhance their offensive line and position it for success heading into 2025.
The Chiefs have signed offensive lineman Jaylon Moore and selected offensive lineman Josh Simmons in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. These two players have been competing vigorously during training camp. So far, it appears that Simmons has the upper hand. With the season rapidly approaching, it will be interesting to see who ultimately secures the left tackle position as training camp progresses over the next few weeks.
Moore has played in 55 regular season games and has started 12 of them, all while with the San Francisco 49ers. According to Pro Football Focus, Moore earned an overall grade of 74.9, allowing only one quarterback sack and drawing no penalties.
They aim to solidify this role to ensure maximum protection for their star quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. Last season, Mahomes experienced the highest number of sacks in his career, highlighting the need for improvement in this area.
The problem for the Chiefs is, what are they going to do if Moore gets beaten by Simmons for the left tackle position? It is true that in the NFL, a team can never have too many offensive linemen. Moore can go to right tackle and learn more about that position as well. Or Moore can serve as the backup to Simmons. And the Chiefs can have a backup left tackle that is good enough, and the Chiefs field confident.
The Chiefs will have a lot of important decisions to make before the start of the season, but one thing they must have before Week 1 is making sure they put the best offensive line out there. The Chiefs are doing a good job in training camp, and they are looking to keep stacking the days until they get to go out there and show they are coming back better this season.
