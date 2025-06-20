Will Chiefs' Josh Simmons Be Ready for Week 1?
The Kansas City Chiefs addressed their biggest need following the 2024 campaign through the 2025 NFL Draft by bringing in an offensive lineman from the Ohio State Buckeyes, Josh Simmons. While Simmons had a left knee injury that took away a majority of his senior campaign, he was too good when healthy for the Chiefs to pass up.
After getting drafted, Simmons' involvement in rookie minicamp, OTAs, and mandatory minicamp has only increased through each stage of the offseason. Seeing improvements daily, Simmons and the rest of the Chiefs coaching staff are encouraged that he will be ready to go at some point this season.
Head coach Andy Reid spoke to the media following the final day of the mandatory minicamp to discuss several topics, one of which was Simmons' health. When asked if the Chiefs' first-rounder has a chance to be ready for the beginning of the campaign, Coach Reid had nothing but optimism to report.
"Listen, you can see his athletic ability, you can see his want to. He's got a great attitude. He's approached everything the right way, plus a little bit extra," Coach Reid said. "If you just want to look at his rehab, you can see that he had a mindset that I'm gonna get in there, it's not gonna be training camp. So it's gonna be like now, and he worked his tail off to get there."
"So you respect that part of it. He's done a nice job in there. He's worked well, and we'll just see. We'll see what a training camp does. And it's different when things are flying fast up there. And you've got full contact and pads on, and see how he does."
Simmons has only expressed an eagerness to get back on the football field. Knowing how big of an opportunity it is for him to be drafted into a winning franchise with a need at the position you play can only be the motivation to push through the injury as quickly as possible.
With the biggest area of concern ahead of the 2025 campaign still circulating the offensive line, if Simmons is healthy for the start of the campaign, those doubts should quickly vanish.
