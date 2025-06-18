How Chiefs' Creed Humphrey Took the Super Bowl LIX Loss
The Kansas City Chiefs drafted the best center that the National Football League has to offer in Creed Humphrey. Since his debut, the successes have been eminent as he's collected several accolades to his resume, while also helping the Chiefs secure two Super Bowl championships.
However, Creed and the rest of the remaining Chiefs from the 2024 roster enter 2025 with the bitter taste of defeat still lingering in their mouths. The loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX wasn't the most convincing that they deserved to be there, regardless of going 15-2 in the regular season.
With mandatory minicamp commencing for Kansas City, the roster, both old and new, is banding together to set the groundwork for the 2025 campaign. Yet still, the Super Bowl loss lingers in the minds of players, as they're using it as motivation to get back to the promised land in 2025.
Humphrey recently joined Chris Long on Green Light to discuss how he handled his offseason and how he responded to his first Super Bowl loss. His response should increase the Chiefs Kingdom's confidence in their franchise going into the new season.
"It sucks," Humphrey said. "When you lose a game, usually you have next week to try to get that taste out of your mouth. When you're losing that big game at the end, it sits with you for months. So, you're just itching to get back on the field."
"You have this long offseason, you're going through OTAs, training camp, before you actually play again. So, it's one of those things that, for me, you watch the tape after the game and you get what you need to learn from it and you try to move on and look forward to next season."
Now that Humphrey knows what it's like to both win and lose a Super Bowl, the Chiefs will do what they can to give themselves the best chance at winning the big game again. While several have doubts surrounding the Chiefs competing with a stacked AFC West division, doubters will soon remember why it's easier to doubt Kansas City during the offseason than it is during the regular season.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts on the Chiefs' defense when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.