Josh Simmons Has 1 Simple Activity to Overcome Knee Injury
For rookie Josh Simmons, life has been an amusement park ride since Oct. 12. But until the past week, it just hasn’t carried much amusement.
First, patellar-tendon surgery in his left knee cost him the final 10 games of his college career, including Ohio State’s victory over Notre Dame in the national championship. Then, after pre-injury projections ranked him among the top 10 selections in the draft, he slid to the Chiefs at 32
Favorite therapy
But he’s back on a football field in full pads, entrenched as the first-team left tackle since the initial snap of training camp. And that, he said Friday, is the most high-octane fuel for his return journey.
“Really nice,” Simmons said after again taking all the practice reps at left tackle Friday. “Just playing football, like time just slows. It's just therapy, so I'm glad to be back.”
His training-room therapy -- after world-renowned surgeon Neal ElAttrache surgically repaired his injury in Los Angeles – seamlessly transitioned from Buckeyes athletic trainers Will Stephens and Adam Stewart to Rick Burkholder and Julie Frymyer with the Chiefs. So far, so good.
“As we speak,” Simmons said, “I haven't felt any issues with it yet. Neal ElAttrache is platinum standard, so I tip my hat off to that to that dude right there.
“It was more about how I felt. I knew I was putting in a lot of work at Ohio State, Will, Stew, and then coming here and having Julie and Rick, I knew if I just showed up and put the work in, it was it was going to line up perfectly.”
A 6-5, 310-pound lineman, Simmons said he completed some form of therapy every day, sometimes twice a day, to reach training camp without starting on the PUP list. And don’t expect to hear him complaining about long Andy Reid practices during brutally hot days in St. Joe. Those long-drive drills are tough, but the rewards are better.
“Yeah, definitely,” Simmons said, asking whether Reid’s practices are exhausting. “But also, it's the funnest thing you can do, competing against George Karlaftis, Mike Danna. So, that competitive stamina just kind of wipes all that kind of tiredness away.”
Work ethic isn't a concern
Work ethic isn’t something that concerns Reid. The head coach said Friday that the Chiefs wanted to give him a lot of reps, important for rookies, and Simmons has responded in impressive fashion.
“He's been in there and consistently showing up every day and working,” Reid said, “and not taking plays off or any of that. But he's a worker. I mean, he's willing to do it. It's just a matter of, you got to keep on going. But he's done a nice job of what we've asked.”
