Is The Chiefs' Biggest Positional Fix Ready for 2025?
The 2025 regular season is looming around the corner, and the Kansas City Chiefs are looking to continue being the team to beat in the AFC. Going into the offseason, though, the franchise must have had its self-doubts following the Super Bowl LIX defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Getting to the Super Bowl is no small feat, and given that the Chiefs punched their ticket to their third straight appearance, the feeling of winning has become normal to them. Seeing how badly they lost to the Eagles, the front office knew they needed to make a change if this franchise was still to be viewed as a contender.
The biggest area of improvement for Kansas City from last season was obvious: the offensive line. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was sacked a career-high 36 times in the regular season and was brought down countless times in the Chiefs' playoff run, especially in the Super Bowl.
Going into the offseason, general manager Brett Veach made as many offensive line additions as he deemed fit to help this roster improve going into the regular season. The two biggest splashes were signing veteran Jaylon Moore and drafting Josh Simmons in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
This preseason was a test to see how the offensive line was able to hold up. Regardless of the franchise dropping all three games, there were moments to take with a grain of salt and moments that looked promising for the upcoming season.
Specifically following the game against the Chicago Bears, Mahomes had nothing but confidence in his offensive line and their improvements.
- “They’ve been working hard the entire camp and obviously, the veteran guys did a great job, but it was good to see the young guys go up against some good rushers and some games and stuff like that. And give me a lot of time in the pocket, and when they give me time like that, guys can open downfield. When the offensive line’s blocking like that, it kind of gets the offense going," Mahomes said.
So long as the offensive line can hold its own, which allows Mahomes more time to locate receivers for open passes, the offense in Kansas City could once again be the explosive one we saw a couple of seasons ago.
