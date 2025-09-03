How Chiefs Rookie Will Be Put to the Test Against Chargers
The long wait for pro football return is nearly over, as the Kansas City Chiefs get their 2025 campaign underway in Sao Paulo, Brazil, against their AFC West rival, the Los Angeles Chargers, on Friday. The Chiefs look to get out of the gates early this season, and a victory over the Chargers would accomplish just that.
The Chiefs aim to win their 10th straight AFC West division title this season, but the Chargers, along with the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders, will try their best to end the consecutive division titles at nine. But for Chiefs Kingdom to gain confidence in their franchise early, it will come in Week 1.
One of the biggest improvements the Chiefs needed to make this offseason was on the offensive line, so they addressed that need by selecting Josh Simmons in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He's done nothing but impress since getting his name called on draft day, and the Chiefs couldn't be more pleased.
Preseason Outbreak
Through the preseason games, Simmons found himself on the field often with the other offensive starters on the roster. Solidifying that left tackle position this offseason with Simmons has looked to pan out well so far, but his biggest test of his career comes in a few days.
Simmons' preseason performance was impressive enough to earn him a future at the left tackle position, but those preseason games have to be taken with a grain of salt. While Simmons was facing off against professionals in the preseason, the Chargers' starting defenders will be the biggest test yet.
What to Expect in Week 1
While Simmons may be new to the game at the professional level, he knows that the expectations from the preseason to the regular season haven't changed. Speaking to the media on the final day of Aug, he revealed what he's hoping to prove to the world.
- "First, I want to do my job. I want to make sure my teammates can count on me, but then it’s
just more (about) technique. If you’re always in the right spot at the right time, it can definitely get you a lot of one blocks," Simmons said.
- "I took preseason with a grain of salt. It’s kind of backup here, maybe a guy who doesn’t play this position here, so I just kind of took it with a grain of salt. How was my technique? Did I take the right footsteps, etc.? So, that’s kind of how I evaluated it.”
Catch Chiefs Kingdom news free, 24 hours a day, with OnSI; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And share your thoughts on Simmons by visiting our Facebook page (here).