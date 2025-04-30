What Separates Chiefs 2025 Draft Class From All Others
The Kansas City Chiefs did it again. They had another good draft in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Chiefs got good value at the spots they were picking at in the draft. General manager Brett Veach and head coach Andy Reid did a good job of getting the players they needed the most. The Chiefs did not waste any time in getting their biggest needs right away to kick off the draft.
The Chiefs also found good players on Days two and three, and found talent that should have been taken much higher in the late rounds. The Chiefs will now get these rookies in soon for the rookie minicamp and get them ready for football at the National Football League level. The Chiefs have done a good job over the years in getting all the players they draft in the right position to find success in the NFL.
The Chiefs' 2025 NFL Draft class was another one that many liked and it is going to be a huge factor next season. The Chiefs lost a lot of players, so they know this class will play a role quickly next season. Some of the picks will be ready to go next season, and some will need to develop but can have their name called next season at some point.
"I say Simmons first, his feet, and just his balance. Like I said before, his set and how he looks, and he is a good run blocker," said Chiefs director of scouting Ryne Nutt. "Omarr Lott it would be the motor and just get off. His get off is one of the tops in his class, and he can get up the field and use his hands ... The Gillotte kid [Ashton], there are a ton of things with him. He plays a 100 miles an hour and he has crazy power. The kid can knock tackles back like it is no one's business."
"Nohl Williams, it will be the ball skills and the instincts. The kid consistently sets himself up to make plays. The [Jalen] Royals kid, it would be the run after catch yards. Strong, the speed, the ability to break a tackle ... Jeffrey Bassa out of the athleticism, the kid was instinctive. He gots a little of Nick Bolton to him ... And for Brashard Smith, for his size, he is a strong runner and he is tough. He catches the ball really well."
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE