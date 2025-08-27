Why Timing of Rice Suspension Is Most Critical For Chiefs
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Six games to open the season. According to insider Tom Pelissero, that’s the resolution for the looming Rashee Rice suspension.
Pelissero said the NFL and NFLPA are working to finalize the settlement, which would begin with the Chiefs’ season-opening game against the Chargers in São Paulo, Brazil.
After that Week 1 game, the suspension would also cover the Sept. 14 Super Bowl rematch against the Eagles at Arrowhead Stadium, the Sept. 21 road trip to face the Giants, a Sept. 28 showdown back in Kansas City with the Ravens, a Monday night game at Jacksonville in Week 5 and a Sunday night home tilt with the Lions in Week 6.
Rice would be eligible to return to the Chiefs’ lineup beginning in Week 7, a home game against the AFC West rival Raiders.
What it means
Adam Schefter reported Wednesday morning the league had made progress in negotiations with Rice and his representatives that could result in an agreement not only on length of games but, more importantly to the Chiefs, timing.
Getting the suspension out of the way is important because it eliminates the cloud hanging over the team. Despite that murderer’s row over the first month and-a-half, a six-game suspension at the start of the season is good news for Kansas City.
Serving the suspension in mid-season, or worse having to wait weeks for a resolution after the Sept. 30 hearing, was not an ideal outcome. Now, knowing what they have personnel-wise to begin the season is an advantage for the Chiefs.
Schefter said last week the NFL initially proposed an eight-game suspension for violation of the league’s personal conduct policy. Last month, a Dallas judge sentenced Rice to 30 jails in jail and five years of probation for his role in a multi-car accident on a Texas freeway during the 2024 offseason.
Because Rice understandably objected to the proposed length of the suspension, the consequence was waiting until that Sept. 30 hearing with the league’s designee, Judge Sue L. Robinson. Waiting that long would’ve allow Rice to play in at least the first four games – including three teams who were in the 2024 playoffs -- but it also would’ve jeopardize his availability over the middle of the season.
Chiefs were prepared
Kansas City opting to keep eight wide receivers in Tuesday’s final roster reduction now looks like genius, unless the team had prior knowledge of the resolution. Still, the Chiefs are well-prepared to handle the Rice suspension.
The emergence of Tyquan Thornton and Jason Brownlee during the preseason will allow the team to weather the storm. The suspension will also create an additional roster spot, as the team will move Rice to the reserve/suspended list. That could allow the Chiefs to bring back a player like Robert Tonyan or Mike Pennel, both released on Tuesday.
Your No. 1 one-stop source for Chiefs Kingdom news, free and available 24/7, is OnSI; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And, share your thoughts on the Rice suspension by visiting our Facebook page (here).