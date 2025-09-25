How This Savvy Veteran Is Holding Chiefs’ Heads Above Water
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Tyquan Thornton is tied for second in the NFL with 19.0 yards per reception. Hollywood Brown has 19 catches, tied for ninth in the league.
Three weeks ago, when Patrick Mahomes stepped aboard an 11-hour flight to Brazil, those weren’t the names and numbers the quarterback was expecting to see when the Chiefs hit late September. Credit the guy who’s not listed among those leaders, JuJu Smith-Schuster.
“He's seen a lot of football, seen a lot of defensive coverages,” said Thornton, Smith-Schuster’s teammate in both Kansas City and New England. So, I ask him little things, you know, because he's seen a lot, so he knows what's going on.”
Survival mode
What’s going on is Mahomes and Thornton have proven they can stretch the field. The young wide receiver has caught passes of 59, 41 and 33 yards in the first three games. And with Rashee Rice three weeks into a six-game suspension, and Xavier Worthy working his way back from a dislocated shoulder, Smith-Schuster has kept the room together.
“I think for us,” Mahomes said Wednesday, “at the end of the day, whenever we start getting these guys back, like Xavier and Rashee, when he gets back, it's going to make us even better because guys had to step up, and they have.
“And they've stepped up and made plays, and you've seen Hollywood, you've seen JuJu, you've seen Tyquan all step up into their roles and have even bigger roles within the offense. And so, we'll continue to get better and better and better as the season goes, but it'll be an important week this week.”
AFC elimination game
That’s an understatement. When the Ravens come to town on Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan), they’ll be a wounded animal. Six days off a disappointing home loss to the Lions on Monday night, Baltimore (1-2) will be hungry entering a battle some have called an AFC playoffs elimination game.
And in practice this week and on the sideline this week, the Chiefs will rely on Smith-Schuster. But when the ninth-year veteran is in the game, Baltimore would be wise to account for him, too.
“I think he does a great job when his number gets called in the game to make the plays happen,” Mahomes said, “and being available whenever I need someone to throw to, and has a good feel for the defenses and what the defenses are presenting. And so, he's someone that's super important to that room, just in general. But he’s stepped up whenever we needed him to these first few weeks, and made plays happen.”
His plays have moved the chains. Four of his 10 catches have gone for first downs, and he’s averaging 11.5 yards per catch, with 115 yards in three games. He also has at least seven catches in two of his last three against the Ravens.
“Yeah, he's great in the room as a leader,” head coach Andy Reid said Wednesday. “Good man, works hard, does things the right way. He's not afraid to speak up when he sees something, which is great for the young guys to hear. And then he's a good football player. He understands space, big body, not afraid to go anywhere on the football field or against anybody. So, that's his benefit there.”
Your top one-stop choice for news and info from Chiefs Kingdom is OnSI; the easiest way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). Plus, share your thoughts on Smith-Schuster by visiting our Facebook page (here).