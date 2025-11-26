Why There is No Quit in the Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs entered Week 12 with their backs against the wall. The Indianapolis Colts had been playing some of the best football in the National Football League entering the game, but when it was all said and done, it was the Chiefs who needed the victory way more than the visiting Colts.

It wasn't the prettiest game to say the least, for the Chiefs through the first three quarters of the game. Going into the fourth, down 20-9, the narrative of the 2025 Chiefs had been that they couldn't win a one-score game, unlike how well they did in the same scenarios in 2024, yet they found a way.

Dropping 14 points in the fourth quarter and overtime combined, the Chiefs secured the victory and kept their playoff hopes alive. As a franchise that could have given up through the first three quarters, down 20-9, it's becoming clear that this team embodies zero quit.

Analyst's Thoughts

Rich Eisen discussed the Chiefs' Week 12 win on his show, explaining why he has yet to give up faith in this Chiefs team.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass against Indianapolis Colts defensive end Laiatu Latu (97) in the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

"This is why I can't quit the Kansas City Chiefs. With the season on the line, they found a way to do it because they have the people, and they've been there and they've done it. They said to the Colts, "Guess what, man? You're up 20 to nine. We're going to blank you the rest of the way into overtime. We're going to win this thing 14 to nothing from here on out." That's what they did," Eisen said.

"The Colts punted four times, the Chiefs just once. Total yards, fourth quarter in overtime in this game. The Chiefs had 236. The Colts,18 . That's it."

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Harrison Butker (7) kicks a field goal against the Indianapolis Colts in the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Fight Continues

The Chiefs head into Week 13 with a 6-5 record, and if they have any hopes of continuing their pursuit of a playoff appearance, they have to go into Dallas, take on the Cowboys, and walk away with their second victory in five days.

The short week could be brutal for some members of the franchise, but with the season on the line, seemingly the rest of the campaign, Kansas City must embody zero quit, similar to how it did against Indianapolis. The Cowboys are riding a two-game winning streak going into the game as well.

Nov 21, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid talks with Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy after the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Ending Nov with a 2-1 month record and a 7-5 overall record sets the Chiefs up nicely on their hunt back to the playoffs. While the AFC West division might be a long shot, the Chiefs just have to find a way to get in. And that embodies zero quit.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Kansas City Chiefs when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Chiefs Kingdom, OnSI welcomes you to the Internet’s No. 1 destination for in-depth info, always free; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchellaon X (Twitter). And join the conversation by visiting our Facebook page (here).