Hall of Famer Snubs Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes
In the 1980s, Joe Montana was to one generation what Tom Brady was to the 2000s and 2010s. The San Francisco quarterback was then what Patrick Mahomes is now: The quarterback people most associate with Super Bowl victories.
Montana, who led the 49ers to Super Bowl wins in 1981, 1984, 1989 and 1990 and finished his career with the Chiefs, apparently isn’t a believer in Mahomes, however. In fact, the Hall of Famer told Pat McAfee and guest host Bruce Arians on Tuesday that if he were an NFL general manager starting a team, he’d do it with Josh Allen. And if Allen wasn’t available, Joe Burrow.
And if Burrow was already taken?
“And believe it or not, I like the guy with the Chargers, Justin Herbert,” Montana said on Tuesday’s edition of the Pat McAfee Show. “I think they've just kind of, kind of gone by the wayside there ... I just like the way those three guys are.”
Mahomes vs. Herbert on Friday night
Certainly an impressive trio, but no Mahomes? Like serendipity, Herbert and Mahomes square off in their regular-season opener Friday in São Paulo, Brazil (7 p.m. CT, YouTube, KSHB-TV 41, 96.5 The Fan).
No question, Herbert is an elite quarterback, the NFL’s only player last season with 20-plus TD passes and three-or-fewer INTs. He has 21,093 career pass yards and 1,945 completions, both the most ever by a quarterback in his first five seasons.
But he’s also 0-2 in playoff games, two disappointing losses that remind many of Dan Marino’s inability to win big postseason games during Montana’s era. Mahomes is 17-4 as a postseason starter, including three Super Bowl victories.
And Montana's No. 4 modern-day quarterback?
So, say it ain’t so, Joe. Surely, you’d at least put Mahomes fourth on your list? Joe?
“I also like the guy in Philly,” he said, referring to Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts.
Montana only slapped another brick on top of the multi-story pile representing those without any belief in the Chiefs, since they were crushed by Hurts and the Eagles in a disappointing Super Bowl.
Everywhere they turn, the Chiefs these days have their pick of low-hanging motivational fruit. Also on Tuesday, Allen’s head coach Sean McDermott said no team would ever again reach four consecutive Super Bowls – something Mahomes and the Chiefs could accomplish this year.
And earlier in the week, national radio host JT The Brick saddled the Chiefs with the label of world’s largest bandwagon sports fanbase.
Mahomes surely isn’t surprised. At Super Bowl Opening Night in February, before Kansas City’s fifth Super Bowl in six years, he acknowledged the Chiefs aren’t exactly on the league’s Christmas card mailing list.
“If winning football games makes you a villain,” he said, “we're going to keep going out there and doing it.”
