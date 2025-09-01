Rival Personality Takes Big Swipe at Chiefs Fans
No question, Taylor Swift has been incredible for the worldwide brand of the Kansas City Chiefs, not to mention the entire NFL. But JT The Brick dropped a blanket in cold water and used it to cover Chiefs fans, labeling them the biggest bandwagon team followers in the world.
“A bandwagon is defined by fans whose interest and support for a particular team is based on recent success or popularity,” the talkshow host said last week on Mad Dog Sports Radio. “The Kansas City Chiefs are officially the biggest bandwagon fan base in the world, more than any English soccer club, any team in La Liga, any baseball team that plays in the Japanese League, any team in the world. The No. 1 bandwagon fan base is the Kansas City Chiefs.”
A respected and experienced media personality, whose name is John Tournor, has a long association with the Raiders, having hosted several shows as part of the team’s official network.
Raiders were bandwagon fanbase, too
The Raiders franchise won three Super Bowls over an eight-year span from 1976-83. The organization took on the personality of its legendary owner Al Davis, adopting a rebellious, middle-finger approach toward the NFL. And they won … a lot.
Head coach John Madden cemented his future in the Hall of Fame by getting outstanding effort from a mix of retread veterans and exciting, young weapons, embracing the deep ball in an explosive offense. And that popularity and success helped the Raiders land a lot of fans in a short period, including celebrities such as 50 Cent, Eddie Van Halen, Hunter S. Thompson, Ice Cube and Tom Hanks.
Four decades later, the Chiefs also won three Super Bowls in a short span. And after winning the second of those three Super Bowls, their future Hall of Fame tight end Travis Kelce saw pop superstar Taylor Swift in concert at Arrowhead Stadium. Kelce and Swift began dating, and the Chiefs – just like the Raiders in the 1980s – exploded in popularity, thanks largely to social media.
Not a knock against the on-field product
“Now, they're a great team,” Tournor continued. “Let's include that. They have the best coach. Let's include that Hall of Famer Andy Reid's already fitted for his gold jacket. The Hunt Family, great ownership. But because of the addition of a pop star who's the most famous gal in the world, they have received the most bandwagon fans ever in sports history.
“They have so many diehards and great ones in The Kingdom that deserve to be their fans, and they put in blood, sweat and tears. But the millions of new ones have put in nothing, not an ounce of homework, not an ounce of energy. Couldn't pick out Arrowhead on a map if you gave it and circled it; never been there.”
Chiefs news is free and available 24/7 with OnSI; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And, join the conversation on whether you believe the Chiefs have the world’s largest bandwagon fanbase by visiting our Facebook page (here).