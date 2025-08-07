Why Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs Will Thrive Regardless of Circumstances
The Kansas City Chiefs, along with their quarterback Patrick Mahomes, face a challenging start to the year. In the first nine weeks of the season, they will compete against six teams that reached the NFL playoffs last season. To secure victories, they will need all hands on deck.
Not everyone will be available to contribute for the entire season with the Chiefs, most notably wide receiver Rashee Rice. The NFL is expected to suspend Rice following his guilty plea to two third-degree felony charges: one for a collision involving serious bodily injury and another for racing on a highway that caused bodily injury.
Rice has been sentenced to 30 days in jail and five years of probation. Although the NFL has not yet issued a suspension for his involvement in the incident, he is currently participating in training camp with the Chiefs. As a result, Mahomes and the rest of the offensive coaching staff must plan for Rice's absence.
This shouldn't be an issue for Mahomes and company, as last season they dealt with a similar situation. Rice only played in four games last season before a season-ending LCL injury suffered in Week 4. While Rice is wanted on the field, the best of the best know how to get the job done without one of their biggest resources.
Players Who Need to Step Up
The Chiefs need to plan as if they are going to lose Rice in the beginning portion of the season. While the first nine weeks of the campaign would be a time for the Chiefs to want Rice on the roster, it's smarter to plan in anticipation of his absence.
Players such as Xavier Worthy, Hollywood Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Jalen Royals will be critical for Mahomes to rely on. Additionally, head coach Andy Reid has stated that Travis Kelce will continue to be utilized as frequently as he was last season. Ultimately, losing Rice for a few games isn’t a disaster.
Rice is expected to play at some point during the 2025 regular season, which is positive news for the Chiefs. The primary focus heading into the season should be to win as many games as possible. This way, if Rice does begin the season suspended, he will be ready to contribute once he returns.
