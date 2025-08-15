Who Would the Chiefs Draft in a 2020 Redraft?
The 2020 NFL Draft was of major importance for the Kansas City Chiefs, coming off their second Super Bowl win in franchise history, and the emergence of Patrick Mahomes and their explosive offense. The upcoming draft was a good way for the defending Super Bowl champions to sustain their greatness and continue to get better.
With the 32nd pick, they chose running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire out of LSU to bolster their run game and, hopefully, give them a player they could rely on consistently to take some pressure off of Mahomes and their passing attack.
Some standout players from their 2020 draft class were L'Jarius Sneed and Willie Gay Jr., but Edwards-Helaire was never able to live up to his first-round selection. Outside of his rookie season, he has never rushed for more than 600 yards in a year, consistently dealing with injuries.
The Redraft
Undeniably, Edwards-Helaire was a draft bust for the Chiefs, and if they didn't select him, how much better off would they have been? That's the question that PFF set out to answer in their 2020 redraft, where they believe that if given another chance, the Chiefs would select Kamren Curl instead.
"Curl is one of the most underrated safeties in the NFL. Across four seasons in Washington and one in Los Angeles, he has earned a 78.3 PFF overall grade, which ranks him among the top 25 qualified safeties in the NFL. His durability is also a major asset, as he’s played exactly 2,200 snaps over the past two seasons, the eighth most at the position".
With the last pick in the first round, even in a redraft, the Chiefs are missing out on opportunities to draft game changers, and while Curl may not have been one of their biggest stars on defense, he would've contributed greatly to their stout defense and made their secondary even better than it already was.
Practically any player would've provided more value than Edwards-Helaire, as they got Isiah Pacheco just two years later. However, adding Curl to an already stacked secondary with Tyrann Mathieu and Charvarius Ward, along with Sneed in the same draft class, would've made this secondary monstrous and given them depth and star power across the board.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts on the Chiefs when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.