Who Would the Chiefs Take in a 2016 Redraft?
The 2016 draft was one for the ages for the Kansas City Chiefs, and if they didn't have the foresight they had then to draft the players they did, they wouldn't have become the modern-day dynasty they are now in 2025.
Many members of the Chiefs Kingdom will identify this year as one of the most important for their dynasty, only rivaled by their 2017 draft class when they selected Patrick Mahomes tenth overall after trading with the Buffalo Bills.
The Chiefs began their 2016 draft class by selecting Chris Jones in the second round, one of their most impactful players in the last decade, and it's no stretch to say that he's one of the biggest reasons for their sustained success.
Later on in that same draft, in the fifth round, of all places, the Chiefs selected Tyreek Hill. He was viewed as a gadget player who could only benefit from trick plays or gimmicky calls, but he ended up being one of the driving forces behind one of the best Super Bowl offenses of all time!
Pro Football Focus conducted a 2016 redraft, where each team was given insight into which players would become stars and which would not. Safe to say that both Hill and Jones didn't fall in this iteration of the 2016 draft, but which player would the Chiefs draft if given a second opportunity?
In real life, the Chiefs traded their first-round pick in 2016 to the San Francisco 49ers to acquire draft picks later. One of those picks ended up becoming Jones, but if they hadn't traded away their pick, PFF predicts the Chiefs would select Tyler Boyd 28th overall in their 2016 redraft.
"The Chiefs boost their receiving corps here by selecting Boyd. He owns a solid 77.6 PFF receiving grade for his career and crossed 1,000 yards twice with the Bengals".
There's no telling what the past couple of years would've looked like for the Chiefs without Hill or Jones, but adding Boyd to a receiving corps that already had Travis Kelce approaching his prime would've still been a substantial addition to their pass game with Patrick Mahomes at the helm.
Boyd spent the majority of his career with the team that drafted him, so I can only assume the same thing would happen if the Chiefs drafted him.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.