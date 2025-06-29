Chiefs Have Faced Off Against Elite Competition
The Kansas City Chiefs may not have had a great offensive outing in Super Bowl LIX against the Philadelphia Eagles, but that doesn't mean they haven't fielded great offenses in the past. Their greatest season in franchise history was only half a decade ago, and injuries hindered their offense, preventing them from excelling at the level they had wanted to.
Bryan DeArdo, sports writer for CBS Sports, published an article ranking the top Super Bowl offenses of all time. The Chiefs made the list in 2019, but what I find more interesting is that their only two losses in the Super Bowl are also on the list.
"With reigning league MVP Patrick Mahomes under center, the Chiefs scored 51, 35 and 31 points in their respective playoff victories while becoming the first team in league history to overcome three consecutive double-digit deficits in a single postseason".
With the Chiefs declining in their offensive prowess, it's surprising to look back on when Mahomes was a perennial MVP candidate and led one of the NFL's most prolific offenses. If the Chiefs want to get back to another Super Bowl in 2025, it'll have to be due to their returning to that dominant style of offense.
"Down 20-10 late in Super Bowl LIV, Kansas City scored three unanswered touchdowns against the 49ers' formidable defense. The comeback started when Mahomes hit Tyreek Hill on a 44-yard completion on a third-and-15 situation. It ended when running back Damien Williams (who scored the Chiefs' go-ahead touchdown) ripped off a 38-yard touchdown run".
"The first player in league history to win Super Bowl and league MVP honors before his 25th birthday, Mahomes' main weapons on offense included Hill, Williams, Pro Bowl tight end Travis Kelce, and receivers Sammy Watkins, Mecole Hardman and Demarcus Robinson. Hill led all receivers with 105 yards in Super Bowl LIV, while Watkins and and Kelce each came up with big plays during the Chiefs' late scoring spree", said DeArdo.
It's interesting to note that the 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers and 2024 Eagles made the list, though the 2019 Chiefs were above them in ranking. I think that goes to show how dominant the Chiefs have been, that their two losses are against some of the best offenses in Super Bowl history.
