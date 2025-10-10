How the Chiefs Can Salvage Their Championship Window
The Kansas City Chiefs are back under .500 once again in the 2025 season. The last time they started off the season 2 - 3 was in 2021, the year they lost in the conference championship to the Cincinnati Bengals.
With the way the Chiefs have been playing, a conference championship appearance would be a blessing for Chiefs Kingdom. They have lost their swagger and are getting dangerously close to losing the benefit of the doubt if they continue to lose games.
Trouble in Paradise
One of the most surprising things about the Chiefs' loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and their three losses in general, is that Patrick Mahomes leads them in rushing yards in every single game they've lost this season.
Their two wins? Isiah Pacheco and Xavier Worthy led them in rushing yards, with 45 and 38, respectively. Even in the games they win, it's clear that the Chiefs can no longer hold up a successful rushing attack.
Interestingly enough, the Chiefs' offensive line hasn't been the problem. They've been holding up in pass protection, and they do a good enough job at run blocking as well. If it wasn't obvious enough, the Chiefs' biggest problem on their ground is they don't have the personnel to have a successful rushing attack in 2025.
Pacheco has been such a blessing for the Chiefs throughout the four years he's been a part of the team, producing at a level that far surpasses where he was taken at, but he hasn't been the same player since he came back from his injury last season.
Kareem Hunt is great for goal-line plays, but lacks the explosiveness to lead a successful rushing attack throughout the course of a game, much less a season. Despite them drafting Brashard Smith and signing Elijah Mitchell, the Chiefs have a problem at running back.
Do the Chiefs need quality running back play to win a Super Bowl? No, they do not. However, if they continue at the pace they're at, a Super Bowl may be out of reach. Their next four opponents are the Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders, Washington Commanders, and Buffalo Bills. Do the Chiefs really believe it's sustainable to have their franchise quarterback lead the team in rushing yards every game?
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts on how the Chiefs' running backs have played when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.