How the Chiefs Lost in Week Five
The Kansas City Chiefs went into EverBank Stadium to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in a game that had serious implications for their future. The result? A 31 - 28 loss where the Chiefs were leading for the majority of the game, and lost to a last-minute touchdown run by Trevor Lawrence.
The Chiefs' offense was as explosive as it's looked in 2025, and they got up early in the game. This must've given them a false sense of security, as they took their foot off the gas and left the door open for a Jaguars comeback, which they promptly did.
Week 5 Grades
John Breech is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he released an article handing out grades based on how every team performed in week five. Despite the loss, the Chiefs' offensive performance earned them a solid B grade.
"The Chiefs piled up nearly 500 yards of offense, but it wasn't enough because they did what the Chiefs don't normally do: They made mistakes. Patrick Mahomes was on fire for most of the game, but he also threw a 99-yard pick-six in the second half", said Breech.
That pick-six interception on the goal line is what completely shifted momentum to the Jaguars' side of the ball, with them at one point scoring 21 unanswered points. Patrick Mahomes made jaw-dropping plays look simple all night, but a mental mistake cost them a winnable game.
"Steve Spagnulo's defense held the Jaguars in check for three quarters, but then gave up two scoring drives in the final five minutes. The Chiefs' special teams even struggled: Two kickoff returns got called back, and then Harrison Butker made a big mistake near the end of the game when he sent a kickoff out of bounds. The biggest concern for the Chiefs is that they're now 0-3 in one-score games this season after going 11-0 last year".
Penalties were the biggest reason why the Chiefs lost to the Jaguars. The reason the Jaguars were able to score the game-winning touchdown was due to a pass interference penalty. Yet again, the only reason they were able to march down the field so quickly was because of a special teams penalty. This team needs to focus quickly; their two wins are against bottom-ten teams in the NFL.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts on why the Chiefs lost when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.