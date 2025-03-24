Chiefs' Veteran Says He is Back to Win Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs will enter next season with a bad taste in their mouth from last season.
The Chiefs ended their season by losing Super Bowl LIX to the Philadelphia Eagles. It was just not that they lost, but how they did was shocking to many. The Chiefs a whole played their worst game of the season and their top players had their worst games of their careers.
Now as they regroup this offseason, the Chiefs will look to improve their team and get ready to get back to business, and they only have one thing on their mind. That is going back to the Super Bowl next season -- and winning it this time.
One of the players that the Chiefs have brought back for the 2025 NFL season was running back Kareem Hunt. Hunt was picked up in the middle of the season last year when starting running Isiah Pacheco got injured. Hunt gave the Chiefs a little bit of a boost as they finished the regular season and in the playoffs.
The Chiefs gave Hunt a one-year deal to return to the team, and he is looking to make the most of it. He says he has unfinished business and wants to win it all with the Chiefs.
“I just wanna focus on finishing the job, said Hunt. “The culture is just great. It didn’t end the way we wanted it to. But we’ve got a lot of work to do — and I feel like we’ve got another good shot at it.”
One of the Chiefs struggles on offense last season was the running game. The Chiefs could not get the run game going all season. Hunt did have a few good games but overall they could not find consistency.
If the Chiefs want to get back to the big game, they will have to give quarterback Patrick Mahomes a run game because he cannot do it all on his own, and we saw that in their Super Bowl LIX loss.
Hunt was originally drafted by the Chiefs in the 2017 NFL Draft but he went to the Cleveland Browns when he was released by the Chiefs. During his time in Cleveland is when the Chiefs won their three Super Bowl rings, so he is looking for one of his own.
