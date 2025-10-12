Chiefs' Mock Draft Pick Hints at Kelce’s Eventual Replacement
The Kansas City Chiefs have been facing a future tight end issue since concerns arose throughout the 2024 season for legendary tight end Travis Kelce. Kelce had his worst year in the National Football League, which led many to wonder if that was the last we had seen from number 87.
Kelce obviously chose to ride out the end of his contract, or he wouldn't be playing with the Chiefs this season. However, Kelce has yet to inform the media whether or not this will be his last year playing in the NFL.
To begin the season, through the first five weeks, as the Chiefs will take on the Detroit Lions in Sunday Night Football in Week 6 later tonight, Kelce has collected 243 receiving yards in 22 receptions, 30 targets.
He has also scored two touchdowns, just one less than what he did throughout the entire 2024 campaign.
But for the Chiefs' front office, the plan has to be focused on looking into the future. Kelce is near the end of his run as a player, and seeing how he still gets utilized in the offense means the Chiefs will need an immediate replacement when he decides to hang up the cleats.
The NFL Draft Approach
According to Mark Stolte of Pro Football Focus, the Chiefs would address their tight end need by taking Kenyon Sadiq out of Oregon. The Chiefs most recently drafted Jeffrey Bassa out of Oregon, and they could easily look into adding Sadiq when draft season rolls around.
- "Grabbing a guy like Kenyon Sadiq gives Patrick Mahomes a much more versatile weapon, one that I’d argue is most important for Mahomes to have. Sadiq provides big play ability after the catch with unreal athleticism and burst, and is a willing and talented blocker, which is very valuable at the tight end position," Stolte wrote.
- "Andy Reid would have a field day with this type of player, too. Sadiq has lined up in line at the traditional tight end spot on just over 42% of his snaps, in the slot on 30% of his snaps, and 6.8% at outside wide receiver. He has even played multiple different special teams positions as well."
The Chiefs still have Noah Gray as a prime option to lean on if they decide to look elsewhere in the NFL Draft, but seeing how Sadiq can perform through the entire season with the Ducks is something for the Chiefs' scouting department to keep an eye on.
