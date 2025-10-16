Chiefs Walking into Classic Trap Game for Week 7
The Kansas City Chiefs might be one of the most hyped 3-3 teams in NFL history. To be fair, they're not like most other squads that end up at .500 through six weeks. To get to this point, the Chiefs have overcome some incredible adversity and shown signs that they can be just as competitive as they've been throughout their modern dynasty.
KC was without its top two wide receivers for the first three games, with Rashee Rice serving a six-week suspension and Xavier Worthy exiting early in the season opener after dislocating his shoulder on a collision with tight end Travis Kelce. Since Worthy was able to return in Week 4, the Chiefs' offense has returned to the upper echelon of the league, averaging over 31 points.
Now, they'll be adding Rice back into the fold in their next game against the Las Vegas Raiders, offering an even loftier ceiling. Through their adversity, Kansas City got some encouraging play from its defense, and Patrick Mahomes had to tap into his MVP form. There are good reasons for all the optimism surrounding the Chiefs; however, they have to avoid a classic trap game in Week 7 to keep the good times rolling.
Chiefs highly favored vs. Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are just one game back of the Kansas City Chiefs in the standings, but the sentiment between these two teams couldn't be more different. While KC has earned respect and goodwill for fighting through its absences and capitalizing on its opportunities, Las Vegas has continually disappointed throughout the season, including in last week's win over the Tennessee Titans.
After bringing in Head Coach Pete Carroll, Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly, quarterback Geno Smith, and sixth-overall pick Ashton Jeanty, the Raiders were expected to have a feisty offense this year, capable of giving them a puncher's chance in virtually any matchup. That just hasn't been the case so far, as practically all of their losses can be attributed to the failures of their attack, especially Smith and his league-leading 10 interceptions.
Unsurprisingly, the Raiders are significant underdogs in their upcoming clash with the Chiefs. Kansas City is favored by 11.5 points, listed at a commanding -720 on the moneyline by FanDuel. The over/under has been set at 45.5 points, a reflection of the Chiefs' surging offense, the Raiders' disappointments on that side of the ball, and the pleasantly solid play of KC's defense.
Las Vegas has nothing to lose in this one, and divisional matchups are regularly subject to unpredictable results. The Chiefs have to stay on their toes and ward off any preemptive celebrations driven by Rashee Rice's return to ensure that they take care of business against the Raiders.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call .
Find us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to keep track of all the Chiefs' odds in each game this season.
Click here to let us know your thoughts on the Chiefs' odds against the Raiders when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.