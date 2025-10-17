Arrowhead Report

Final Injury Report Revealed for Chiefs Week 7 Clash

The Kansas City Chiefs play their second AFC West game on Sunday.

Nov 29, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Chamarri Conner (27) leaps over as Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) is tackled during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Josh Simmons will miss a second straight game after the Chiefs declared the rookie out of Sunday’s contest.

Head coach Andy Reid said after Friday’s practice that he had no further updates on a timeline for return, or details regarding the situation.

josh simmons, travis kelc
Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Josh Simmons (71) and tight end Travis Kelce (87) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jaylon Moore to make second straight start

The Chiefs (3-3) have prepared all week without their starting left tackle, who has been away from the team for personal reasons since Sunday when the team announced him as questionable five hours before kickoff against the Lions.

The Raiders (2-4), who visit Arrowhead Stadium this Sunday (12 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan), will see Jaylon Moore in that spot.

The unrestricted free agent spent his first four NFL seasons as the understudy to 49ers All-Pro Trent Williams. Moore started Sunday’s 30-17 win over Detroit and will make his 14th NFL start in this week’s contest.

jaylon moor
Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs guard Jaylon Moore (77) and guard C.J. Hanson (61) at the line of scrimmage against the Chicago Bears during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Simmons is the only Chiefs player with a game status for Sunday. Every other player practiced in full on Friday, including rookie running back Brashard Smith, who missed Wednesday with illness.

Raiders update

Las Vegas got good news on Friday. Tight end Brock Bowers returned to practice for the first time since Oct. 1, after missing the last two games with a knee injury. He was limited at Friday’s practice and is officially doubtful for Sunday’s game.

Leading receiver Jakobi Meyers (limited, knee/toe) also returned to practice Friday, after missing Wednesday and Thursday. He’s questionable for Sunday, as is Alex Bachman (limited, ankle)

Head coach Pete Carroll told reporters after Friday’s session that Meyers got more work than Bowers.

brock bower
Nov 29, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) is unable to make a catch against Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid (20) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Raiders have Week 8 bye

Because the Raiders don’t play for two weeks after Sunday’s game – they have a Week 8 bye after visiting Kansas City on Sunday – they have the option of resting Bowers against the Chiefs. They also have the option of playing him, knowing they’ll get a week off in the event something happens on Sunday.

