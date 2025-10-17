Final Injury Report Revealed for Chiefs Week 7 Clash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Josh Simmons will miss a second straight game after the Chiefs declared the rookie out of Sunday’s contest.
Head coach Andy Reid said after Friday’s practice that he had no further updates on a timeline for return, or details regarding the situation.
Jaylon Moore to make second straight start
The Chiefs (3-3) have prepared all week without their starting left tackle, who has been away from the team for personal reasons since Sunday when the team announced him as questionable five hours before kickoff against the Lions.
The Raiders (2-4), who visit Arrowhead Stadium this Sunday (12 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan), will see Jaylon Moore in that spot.
The unrestricted free agent spent his first four NFL seasons as the understudy to 49ers All-Pro Trent Williams. Moore started Sunday’s 30-17 win over Detroit and will make his 14th NFL start in this week’s contest.
Simmons is the only Chiefs player with a game status for Sunday. Every other player practiced in full on Friday, including rookie running back Brashard Smith, who missed Wednesday with illness.
Raiders update
Las Vegas got good news on Friday. Tight end Brock Bowers returned to practice for the first time since Oct. 1, after missing the last two games with a knee injury. He was limited at Friday’s practice and is officially doubtful for Sunday’s game.
Leading receiver Jakobi Meyers (limited, knee/toe) also returned to practice Friday, after missing Wednesday and Thursday. He’s questionable for Sunday, as is Alex Bachman (limited, ankle)
Head coach Pete Carroll told reporters after Friday’s session that Meyers got more work than Bowers.
Raiders have Week 8 bye
Because the Raiders don’t play for two weeks after Sunday’s game – they have a Week 8 bye after visiting Kansas City on Sunday – they have the option of resting Bowers against the Chiefs. They also have the option of playing him, knowing they’ll get a week off in the event something happens on Sunday.
