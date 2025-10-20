Don’t Look Now, But the Chiefs Are Heating Up
The Kansas City Chiefs have been playing amazingly good on the offensive side of the ball as of late. The only thing they were missing was having all their offensive weapons on the field at the same time. That is what they got in Week 7, and they did not disappoint.
In their Week 7 game, they faced their AFC West rival, the Las Vegas Raiders, and they had a field day with them. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes went up and down the field with the offense and looked elite, and the offense was unstoppable.
Over the last few weeks, the Chiefs' offense has elevated and has been one of the best offenses in the NFL, if not the best one. We are seeing Mahomes playing like his MVP self, and he is taking this offense to a whole different level. We have been waiting to see this offense take the next step for a while and we are finally getting it. When the Chiefs play offense like they have been, they are going to be a tough team to beat. This is what this team does best each season.
Chiefs Making Another Run
"When a lot of people around the NFL were counting out the Chiefs already this season, they just continued working hard and getting better," said Dan Graziano of ESPN. "Now they are looking like that contender we have seen over and over during their dynasty run. They are on there way to going all the way once again."
"Remember when the Chiefs were 0-2, couldn't score points and everyone was wondering if this was the end of the dynasty? Yeah, me too. Feels like it was a lot longer than five weeks ago, too.
"With top wide receiver Rashee Rice back from his six-game suspension on Sunday, the Chiefs annihilated the division rival Raiders 31-0 to improve to 4-3. It was dominance on a level we haven't seen from the Chiefs in recent seasons."
"Always remember that if Patrick Mahomes were to lose this season's AFC Championship Game in regulation, that would be the earliest a Chiefs season has ended since he became the starter in 2018. There's a long way to go, and no one's saying a victory over the Raiders makes you a Super Bowl team. But in a season in which it feels like we have no idea who the best teams are, the Chiefs have the track record we can believe in."
