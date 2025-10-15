The Trio Chiefs Kingdom’s Been Waiting For Has Arrived
The Kansas City Chiefs' season record was brought even after a 30-17 victory against the Detroit Lions in Week 6. The now 3-3 Chiefs go into Week 7 against their AFC West division rival, the Las Vegas Raiders, and will be getting some much-needed reinforcement to the wide receiving room.
Wide receiver Rashee Rice, who has yet to play through the first six weeks of the season due to a suspension handed down before the year began, is set to return. The Chiefs' wide receiving room has done enough to keep the franchise's head above water, but with Rice returning, it should thrive.
With Rice returning to action, the trio of Rice, Hollywood Brown, and Xavier Worthy will finally be able to play alongside one another for the first time in their NFL careers. There was a chance for these three to play alongside one another, but injuries have gotten in the way.
Injury #1
Before the 2024 season began, Brown went down to injury and didn't return until the Chiefs took on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Day. In what could have been an addition to the roster to help them succeed, Brown's role was very limited due to injury, especially with his late return.
Injury #2
While Brown was out due to injury, Worthy and Rice held down the fort for the first four games of the 2024 campaign. But come Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers, Rice went down to an LCL injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the season, leaving the trio of Brown, Rice and Worthy a future hope.
Head Coach Comments
Best believe that the organization is excited to have Rice back in action, and leading into the game against the Raiders, head coach Andy Reid was asked what his return to practice and the upcoming game look like, and he delivered.
- “Listen, I know he’s been working like crazy. The rule states that we can’t work with him, but I know he’s been working out hard. And I think it’s just a matter of getting him back in the swing. I’ve got to see it to kind of work through it," Coach Reid said.
- "I know he’s in good shape, that’s the one thing that I do know. I think that will be important, him coming back in there and getting with Patrick (Mahomes) and kind of getting on the same page and that whole deal. But we’ll just see how all that works out. We haven’t put the game plan in yet so we’re working through all of that now.”
