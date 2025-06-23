How Chiefs Nick Bolton’s Year 5 Will Be Memorable
The Kansas City Chiefs made a strong defensive choice this offseason when they agreed to a three-year extension with veteran linebacker Nick Bolton. Bolton has been everything that the Chiefs hoped he would be since donning a uniform for the first time in 2022. Going into year five, things are set up nicely for Bolton.
Through four seasons in the National Football League, Bolton has totaled more than 100 total tackles in three seasons. When he is healthy, Bolton has proven to be one of the more dangerous linebackers the league has to offer. Now with extra security for the foreseeable future, the sky is the limit for number 32.
Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo deemed Bolton one of the pillars in the Chiefs' defense when he joined Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his brother Jason on their podcast "New Heights".
"If you're going to be a multiple defense, that guy in the middle has to be great, "Spagnuolo said."I've been really lucky. I've got Nick now. Anthony Hitchens was like Bolton when I first got here. When I was in New York, I had Antonio Pierce. Antonio Pierce became a head coach in this league."
Bolton's leadership has already been shown this offseason, as he has been watching several of the new defenders the Chiefs drafted through the draft this season. Not only is 2025 a year for Bolton to aim for individual goals, but he's also striving to be the best leader he can be on and off the football field.
You see guys doing practice drops and getting eyes in the right place and eye progression and stuff like that, those little things that you can see on the iPads help you,” Bolton said to the media to conclude mandatory minicamp. “Like, ‘I watched the play, and you had your eyes in the wrong spot. Move your eyes this way first and then go back that way. It helps you with the progression and getting in the right spot.”
Bolton could have easily tested the waters of free agency, but agreeing to a three-year extension just shows how important the franchise that took a chance on him is to him. Going into year five, all eyes will be on Bolton, and for good reason, as he's bound to put on a show.
