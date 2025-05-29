All Eyes Will Be on Chiefs' LT Position at OTAs
As we get closer to the start of the NFL season, teams have a chance to see what they have in their players and get a feel for what their roster will look like. For the Chiefs, they will get their chance to see their players come today this week for OTAs. The Chiefs will be looking at different positions since they have had a lot of turnover this offseason.
Position battles start now in Kansas City.
One position that many will have their eyes on will be the left tackle position. The Chiefs' biggest struggle last season was the offensive line. But the biggest liability last season on the offensive line was at left tackle. Whatever the Chiefs tried at left tackle last season, it did not work for them. And now the Chiefs are finally going to address the problem.
This offseason in free agency, they did bring in Jaylon Moore to see if he can be the left tackle they have been looking for. Moore has not been a starter in the National Football League since coming into the league, but he has a lot of potential, and if the Chiefs get this right with Moore, it is going to be great for the offense next season.
The Chiefs also drafted Josh Simmons in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Simmons can be an option at the left tackle position. The only thing about Simmons is that he is coming off an injury from last season in college. And the Chiefs will make sure that he is 100 percent before putting him on the field.
"The Chiefs managed the position quite nicely — five Super Bowl appearances with five different left tackles — until their most recent game when Patrick Mahomes was sacked a career-high six times in the Super Bowl blowout by the Philadelphia Eagles," said The Kansas City Star.
"This year’s solution comes from free agency and the draft. The Chiefs signed free agent Jaylon Moore to a two-year, $30 million deal and then selected Josh Simmons from Ohio State in the first round. Moore, with 12 starts in 55 career games, flashed ability as Trent Williams’ primary backup."
“It’s someone we have big expectations for,” Mahomes said.
The Chiefs' offense can be better or worse based on the way the offensive line works, and it all starts at left tackle.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.