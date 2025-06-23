The LT Position Will Be Must-Watch at Chiefs Training Camp
The Kansas City Chiefs had a problem on their offensive line last season. That is something that they want to fix heading into the new season. They made a couple of moves to see what players could come in and help them block better for star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The biggest position on the offensive line that they need to fix is the left tackle position. That is where it starts for the Chiefs.
One player that the Chiefs got this offseason is offensive lineman Josh Simmons. The team drafted Simmons with their first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. And where they got him at the end of the first round, it was a steal. Simmons was looked at as one of the best, if not the best, offensive linemen in the draft, but an injury dropped his stock; the Chiefs had no problem taking him.
The Chiefs also went out and signed free-agent left tackle Jaylon Moore. Moore has spent his whole career in San Francisco, learning from the best left tackle in the National Football League in Trent Williams. Moore has a lot of upside, and around the league, there have been talks that he is a good left tackle but has not been a starter in the league because he has Williams playing in front of him.
The Chiefs are still going to have to find out what they need to do to secure the right player at the left tackle position. The one thing that the Chiefs cannot do next season is go into the year without knowing who their everyday starting left tackle is going to be. Last year, they tried to do a lot of different things, but none of them worked.
In 2025, they look to take a much more patient role with the left tackle position. And when the Chiefs get into training camp, that is going to be the most watched position on the team. And it is going to be the most watched position battle.
No one has the left tackle position locked down right now. We are going to wait and see who wants to take that important responsibility of protecting the best quarterback in the NFL.
