Spags Says He Spent This Much Time Enjoying Last Week’s Shutout
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo spoke from the podium Friday at team headquarters. The Chiefs (4-3) host the Washington Commanders (3-4) on Monday Night Football (7:15 p.m. CT, ESPN/ABC, KMBC Ch. 9, 96.5 The Fan).
To view his comments, watch and read below:
On last week’s shutout:
“No, that was special. I mean, we enjoyed it for an hour. Moved on. But I think what gets lost a little bit in that is, credit to the special teams, didn't give up any points, and the offense didn't turn it over, because that's part of it. And then a lot of credit to our guys and the other guys. What I don't want to get lost in all that is when we, somewhere in that fourth quarter, I think when we kind of changed, a lot of those guys went in and did a nice job, too, the Jack Cochranes and the Jeff Bassas, and all the guys that went in there, and Cooper McDonald. They were on point.
“We all remembered what happened in the Baltimore game when they had that long run. So, I think everybody was thinking about that. But it's a special thing. I'll think more about it, I think, when the season's over. What I did tell the guys was, I hope that's not the best game we play this year. That would be kind of nice, right?”
On limiting the Raiders to only 30 offensive plays:
“It's funny, I'm like one moment at a time. I mean, it's like once that series is over, I'm just thinking about what can happen on the next. And at the time, you don't know that it's going to come out like that. So, I'm just thinking about the best way to stop the opposing offense on the next series. And then the game's over, and you look up. I think the guys should be really proud of that.”
On the secret behind neutralizing elite running backs this year:
“I don't really want to talk about that, because what if it comes up this week? I'm not even gonna hit that one. I mean, I hope it's because our guys rise up to the challenge. But we're about to face some other ones this week. This No. 22 (Jacory Croskey-Merritt) that has jumped onto the scene, is really, really good. All three of these backs, I think, do a really good job of breaking tackles.
“So, that's never going to change for us in any game that we go into; the first focus is going to be on stopping the run, our attack, because I firmly believe if you don't do that, you get yourself in trouble.”
On why cornerback Kristian Fulton has struggled to be active:
“Well, a couple things. I mean, that's a hard thing for Kristian right now, and I think he's getting there health-wise, but now you've lost all the practice time, lost all the reps. Nohl (Williams) has gone in there and done a really nice job, and we'll see where it goes. I talk to him, usually weekly, about ‘Be ready,’ because inevitably in this league, you're going to need more than two or three, sometimes even four corners.
“We're going to need him. At some point we're going to need him, and he's working hard at it. It's just that, and especially with where we're going with practices now, we just can't get that volume of reps for the guy, and so we're kind of sticking where we're at right now.”
On the Chiefs offense leading the league in average time per drive, and how that helps the defense:
“It doesn't do as much for me as I think our players; it gets them fresher. We're able to go over there and make necessary adjustments. Sometimes, when you get a long drive on defense, and you feel like you got to cover a bunch of things, and all of a sudden, the offense is three and out. You don't get a chance to do it. So, it does give us time to reload mentally, and then physically for the guys to get ready for the next series. It's nice to have; it’s a nice thing to have.”
On how his gameplan changed for Marcus Mariota compared to Jayden Daniels:
“Yeah, that's a great question. And I'll be perfectly frank, it didn't change at all. And I'll tell you why: I think they did a really good job for their team by getting a backup quarterback who I think fits exactly what they do. Sometimes we play, a drop-back quarterback, and the backup is an athlete, and we always got to talk about maybe have a couple of reps in practice in case this happens.
“I don't think they skip a beat in terms of what they're doing offensively. I think Kliff (Kingsbury) just runs the offense because he knows the next guy in there. And I got a lot of respect for Marcus, who I think he's 11 seasons in this league. I put a highlight tape on yesterday morning, first thing we started off with, of just plays he's had with his feet and with his arm. I think he fits this offense really, really well.”
On what he’s seen from linebacker Leo Chenal:
“Yeah, listen, Leo is a key guy to what we do and what we've become because of how many things he can do. I mean, you guys have all seen it. He plays linebacker, then we put him at end. He's got in there and played tackle. Eventually, we’ll probably have him out at corner or playing safety or something. But the versatility of Leo, and Drue (Tranquill) with the things that they can do, have really helped us to kind of put things out there that may be a little bit unconventional at times.
“Leo's been terrific. I mean, he's as valuable as anybody getting in there in key situations. We use him for a lot of different things.”
On losing Omarr Norman-Lott and how they’ll adjust:
“Yeah, I was really disappointed to lose Omarr. I mean, it was kind of an up-and-down year in terms of being healthy, right? He lost a lot of time in training camp, and didn't play in the first game. And then he kind of came along, then did something on a Friday practice, couple weeks ago. Then he finally gets back, boom. And then he has this happen.
“So it's disappointing for him. He’ll grind through it, and we'll get him back next year. What I thought he gave us was some juice inside, with the way he moved. We won't have that now. I mean, we'll get some next guys to step up, and Jerry (Tillery) will get more time, and Derrick (Nnadi) will get more time. Derrick’s been practicing and playing really solid for us, so we need that.
“Chris (Jones) is in there, and then we may have to ask the ends to go inside and mix and match it a little bit. But we took a little bit of a hit there, because I thought Omarr was doing that, and I expected him to continue that way. So, you just need to get him healthy.”
Chiefs Kingdom, keep that browser right here for the best in-depth info and breaking news; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And join the conversation on the Chiefs' defense by visiting our Facebook page (here).