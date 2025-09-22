Why Chenal Believes Chiefs Were Able to Limit Explosive Offense
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal spoke in the locker room after Sunday’s 22-9 victory over the Giants at MetLife Stadium.
To view his comments, watch below.
On the defense stacking solid performances, shutting down Russell Wilson and Malik Nabers, and turning the page to Baltimore:
“Yeah, yeah. We take pride in it. Obviously, we want to do better in a run game, a lot of leaky yards, a lot of bigger runs. Now, we got a whole new challenge next week, a team that’s done some damage against us in the past. We’ve got our work cut out for us.”
On what they can carry forward with this win:
“A win is a win, and we'll take it and we'll look at it just the way we did with the past two losses. We’ve got to be honest and prudent in defeat. You know, Spags preaches that all the time. But we're definitely going to carry the energy forward.”
On the defense holding its end of the bargain when the offense takes until the second half to get going:
“You know, it's always important, whatever they do, well or not. You know, all those years they were carrying us a little bit. So, we're just doing our job. We love playing football. We love more opportunity on the field. Whatever happens, it’s great. We get to play more.”
On curbing Wilson’s production after his 450-yard effort last week:
“I thought a lot of guys were disciplined with their eyes. They took away first reads, deep balls. We made those plays, so it makes him a little more hesitant when we’ve got guys making those plays, those interceptions, so we definitely helped ourselves out there.”
Chiefs Kingdom, check out your favorite team’s best information – always free -- with OnSI; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). Plus, talk about the defensive effort by visiting our Facebook page (here).