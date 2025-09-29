Chiefs’ Next Opponent Embroiled in Sign-Stealing Controversy
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Things don’t get any easier for the Chiefs. Only five AFC teams are 3-1 or better as of Monday morning, and one of them is next on Kansas City’s schedule.
Kansas City’s reward for its first winning streak of the season is a Week 5 trip to Jacksonville (3-1).
And those Jaguars aren’t just leading the NFL with a plus-nine turnover margin. They’re also – according to San Francisco defensive coordinator Robert Saleh – experts at legally stealing defensive signals.
So much so that following Jacksonville’s impressive road victory, the story wasn’t the Jaguars’ win over the previously unbeaten 49ers. It was the explosive confrontation between Saleh and Jaguars head coach Liam Coen immediately after the final gun.
Timeline
The game within the game started Thursday when Saleh, unprovoked, offered that Coen’s offenses are known for more than dangerous backs like Travis Etienne and Bucky Irving. They’re also known for their code-breaking ways.
“Liam and his staff,” Saleh said Thursday, “a couple guys coming from Minnesota, they’ve got a — legally — a really advanced signal-stealing-type system where they always find a way to put themselves in an advantageous situation. They do a great job of it. They formation you to just try to find any nugget they can.”
And while Coen refused to detail the postgame confrontation, San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan delivered a bit of a parting shot after the Jaguars’ win.
“I don't think you should be that sensitive about it, but it is what it is,” said Shanahan, who also downplayed the topic Friday, saying Saleh was offering it as a compliment. “I'm not too worried about it.
Niners were indifferent about bulletin-board material
“We don't totally care if coaches are ,,, off,” Shanahan said. “It has no effect on the game. I think Saleh was paying them a big compliment in what they're good at doing. It's not illegal. He said nothing illegal about it. I think you use the word ‘sign-stealing’ and what the headlines get with those type of words, I think the perception of that becomes wrong.”
Thank the New England Patriots and the Spygate scandal. The NFL docked head coach Bill Belichick half-a-million dollars and fined the team another $250,000, then stripped the organization of its first-round selection in the 2008 draft – all for videotaping opponent signals from unauthorized locations.
Coen comes from a different tree – and Steve Spagnuolo’s Chiefs have plenty of experience in games against the Sean McVay coaches. In fact, the coach most “pissed off” by Sunday’s developments might be the Rams’ McVay.
Coen, Minnesota’s Kevin O’Connell, Cincinnati’s Zac Taylor and Green Bay’s Matt LaFleur all formed their offensive foundation in McVay’s playbook. Was Saleh also taking a backhanded jab at his longtime NFC West rival and protecting his defense? If so, the timing couldn’t be better. San Francisco visits the Rams on Thursday Night Football this week.
As for Coen and the Jaguars, Kansas City shouldn’t be worried. Spagnuolo faced Coen – then the Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator -- in a Week 9 overtime win last season at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City found a way to win, 30-24, on a November Monday night.
Spagnuolo has a 7-3 record against offensive-pedigree head coaches and play-calling offensive coordinators who learned under McVay. Since joining the Chiefs in 2019, he’s 1-0 against Coen (2024), 3-1 against Taylor (wins in 2021, 2023 and 2024, and a loss in the 2021 AFC championship game), 1-0 against O’Connell (2023), 1-2 against LaFleur (2021 win, losses in 2019 and 2023) and 1-0 against Atlanta’s Zac Robinson (2024).
Spagnuolo also is 1-0 against McVay (2022).
