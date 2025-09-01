The Chiefs Won’t Play Thursday, but They Will Be Busy
The Kansas City Chiefs will begin their 2025 NFL campaign this Friday against their bitter AFC West division rival, the Los Angeles Chargers. The game will be played overseas in São Paulo, Brazil, and it will stream on YouTube for free.
However, just because their season begins on Friday, it doesn't mean that they won't have their eyes on the NFL's season opener between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys. The Eagles and Cowboys game is set for Thursday and will set the tone for the entirety of the National Football League's fanbase.
While the Chiefs' main focus will be planning and reviewing their game plan for the Chargers, it's difficult to believe that they won't be taking notes on their Week 2 opponents in the Eagles. The Eagles visit the Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for a Super Bowl LIX rematch, on the Chiefs' home turf.
Given how embarrassingly the Chiefs were defeated by the Eagles this past February, Kansas City has to be in the know of how well or how poorly Philadelphia plays against the Cowboys to be one step ahead of them come Week 2. The Chiefs can't afford another embarrassing loss to the reigning Super Bowl champions.
That being said, the Chiefs might as well keep a close eye on the Cowboys while they're at it, especially since they will be facing off against America's Team on Thanksgiving this season.
The Chiefs have fared well in Week 1 matchups over the last decade, and while Week 2 has high implications for Kansas City, beginning their season with a losing record heading into a rematch with Philadelphia would be a huge kick in the shin.
Patrick Mahomes has extra weapons at his disposal this season when it comes to the wide receiving room and a better offensive line, which was their biggest weakness when taking on Philadelphia. With a Week 1 victory for the Chiefs, their confidence would likely skyrocket heading into one of the biggest games in the first half of the campaign.
The Chiefs are ready for every aspect of the upcoming season, both for game planning for the present matchup and game planning for the future.
