Reid Has 1 Word to Describe Xavier Worthy’s Practice Week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City head coach Andy Reid spoke to reporters after Friday’s practice. The Chiefs (1-2) are hosting the Baltimore Ravens (1-2) on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).
As part of his comments, Reid talked about second-year Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy and his impending return from a shoulder injury that he suffered in the regular-season opener.
To view his comments, watch below.
Opening statement:
“All right, so everybody went today. (Ashton) Gillotte was sick, so he wasn't out there, but he should be okay as we go forward. Look forward to playing, the opportunity to play the Ravens, a good football team. We know that. I mean, John (Harbaugh) does a heck of a job with that group, and has for a number of years. He's got great assistant coaches and then great players. So, should be a heck of a game. We look forward to bringing them right here to GEHA Field at Arrowhead.”
On protecting Xavier Worthy from further injury, considering the Ravens know about his shoulder:
“Yeah, listen, you gotta be healthy enough to go play. I mean, you're not gonna put him out there if he's not healthy enough to go play. And then where he feels comfortable, so he feels good. And then the other team, they're gonna play hard no matter what, whether you have a shoulder or not. They're gonna try to knock you around a little bit. But that's why you want to make sure that you’re in the right frame of mind to go do it, physically OK.”
On whether he anticipates Worthy playing on Sunday:
“Yeah, unless something went on today that I don't know about.”
On whether Jalen Royals will play this week:
“Yeah, he's good to go, too.”
On what he saw from Worthy this week at practice:
“Fast. We never worry about his legs, right? That was an upper-body injury. So, he's been able to keep himself in good shape. Ready to go do what we ask him to do.”
Chiefs Kingdom, keep it right here with OnSI for your most thorough source of news and info; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). Plus, let us know how you think Xavier Worthy changes Sunday’s dynamic by visiting our Facebook page (here).