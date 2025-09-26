Injury Report: Chiefs 1 of 2 Teams With This Distinction
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Knock on wood, the Chiefs are the healthiest they’ve been in recent memory. In fact, their injury report reflects something only one other NFL team can claim this week.
As the Chiefs (1-2) continue preparations to host the Baltimore Ravens (1-2) on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan), every Kansas City player participated in practice for the second straight day this week. Kansas City and Denver are the only two NFL clubs to file injury reports this week without a single player listed as did not participate.
The only change
Plus, Thursday’s only change to the Chiefs injury report was a positive development. Starting defensive end Mike Danna was upgraded from limited participation on Wednesday to full participation on Thursday. Only one player on the active roster, cornerback Kristian Fulton (limited, ankle), was anything lower than fully participating on Thursday.
Both Danna and Fulton left the Week 2 loss against Philadelphia and didn’t return. Both players missed last week’s road win over the Giants.
Fulton, Derrick Henry’s teammate in Tennessee from 2020-23, could miss a second straight week. An unrestricted free agent, he signed a two-year, $20 million contract in March but has struggled to stay on the field. He missed the first half of training camp recovering from offseason knee surgery.
But don’t be surprised to see him in the lineup at some point. Steve Spagnuolo said two weeks ago the Chiefs will use all their defensive backs over a full season.
Xavier Worthy (shoulder) was a full participant for a second straight day, tracking to make his return on Sunday.
Baltimore update
Baltimore, meanwhile, has been hit hard with injuries. Head coach John Harbaugh on Wednesday said Pro Bowl defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike would miss Sunday’s game with a neck injury.
While the Ravens did upgrade starting defensive tackle Travis Jones (knee) from did not participate on Wednesday to limited Thursday, Baltimore was still without four other starters for a second straight day.
In addition to Madubuike, offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), fullback Patrick Ricard (calf), defensive end Broderick Washington (ankle) and linebacker Kyle Van Noy (hamstring) remained sidelined Thursday.
Chiefs Kingdom, keep it right here for your always free and best source for news and info; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And tell us how you think injuries might affect Sunday’s game by visiting our Facebook page (here).