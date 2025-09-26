Arrowhead Report

Injury Report: Chiefs 1 of 2 Teams With This Distinction

The Kansas City Chiefs are picture of health entering showdown with Baltimore Ravens.

Zak Gilbert

Jan 28, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) passes the ball while being tackled by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna (51) during the third quarter in the AFC Championship football game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Jan 28, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) passes the ball while being tackled by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna (51) during the third quarter in the AFC Championship football game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Knock on wood, the Chiefs are the healthiest they’ve been in recent memory. In fact, their injury report reflects something only one other NFL team can claim this week.

As the Chiefs (1-2) continue preparations to host the Baltimore Ravens (1-2) on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan), every Kansas City player participated in practice for the second straight day this week. Kansas City and Denver are the only two NFL clubs to file injury reports this week without a single player listed as did not participate.

The only change

Plus, Thursday’s only change to the Chiefs injury report was a positive development. Starting defensive end Mike Danna was upgraded from limited participation on Wednesday to full participation on Thursday. Only one player on the active roster, cornerback Kristian Fulton (limited, ankle), was anything lower than fully participating on Thursday.

Mike Dann
Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna (51) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Both Danna and Fulton left the Week 2 loss against Philadelphia and didn’t return. Both players missed last week’s road win over the Giants.

Fulton, Derrick Henry’s teammate in Tennessee from 2020-23, could miss a second straight week. An unrestricted free agent, he signed a two-year, $20 million contract in March but has struggled to stay on the field. He missed the first half of training camp recovering from offseason knee surgery.

But don’t be surprised to see him in the lineup at some point. Steve Spagnuolo said two weeks ago the Chiefs will use all their defensive backs over a full season.

Xavier Worthy (shoulder) was a full participant for a second straight day, tracking to make his return on Sunday.

Nnamdi Madubuik
Jan 11, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike (92) tackles Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) in the third quarter in an AFC wild card game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Baltimore update

Baltimore, meanwhile, has been hit hard with injuries. Head coach John Harbaugh on Wednesday said Pro Bowl defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike would miss Sunday’s game with a neck injury.

While the Ravens did upgrade starting defensive tackle Travis Jones (knee) from did not participate on Wednesday to limited Thursday, Baltimore was still without four other starters for a second straight day.

Ronnie Stanle
Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley reacts when his team did not score going for the two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter during their divisional game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 19, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In addition to Madubuike, offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), fullback Patrick Ricard (calf), defensive end Broderick Washington (ankle) and linebacker Kyle Van Noy (hamstring) remained sidelined Thursday.

Chiefs Kingdom, keep it right here for your always free and best source for news and info; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And tell us how you think injuries might affect Sunday’s game by visiting our Facebook page (here).

feed

Published
Zak Gilbert
ZAK GILBERT

Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SI