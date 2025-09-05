Previewing Player Props: Chiefs Week 1 vs. Chargers
There's a lot of optimism surrounding the Kansas City Chiefs' offense for the 2025 NFL season. After a gut-checking blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, this team is setting out for revenge this year, hoping to continue its modern dynasty with another deep postseason run.
To do so, they'll need Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the offense to step up and return to their explosive ways. The past two seasons, they were able to skate by behind a stout defense and some clutch playmaking from their quarterback.
With the current iteration of their roster, though, the Chiefs will likely need their attack to lead the way again if they hope to contend this year.
They face a tough test in their season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers. Their interdivisional rivals have built their team similarly to how Kansas City operated in recent years, centered around their defense, run game, and timely performances from quarterback Justin Herbert. The Chiefs will have a good opportunity to prove that their offense is elite again in Week 1.
Chiefs' player props show doubt in new offensive identity
1. Patrick Mahomes over/under 241.5 passing yards
FanDuel has set the line for Patrick Mahomes' first game of the 2025 NFL season at 241.5 passing yards. Even in a down year, he surpassed that number in 10 of 16 games in 2024. He did it once out of two matchups against the Los Angeles Chargers.
LA's defense lost quite a bit of talent this past offseason, with Joey Bosa now with the Buffalo Bills and Asante Samuel Jr. a free agent while he recovers from neck surgery. They could still field a top-third unit under Defensive Coordinator Jesse Minter and Head Coach Jim Harbaugh, but they're definitely more vulnerable than in recent years.
2. Travis Kelce over/under 47.5 receiving yards
Travis Kelce is looking to bounce back after two straight seasons of severe regression. He's engaged now and came into training camp looking much more toned and quicker. In 2024, he surpassed his 47.5-yard line for Week 1 in exactly half of his games.
The Chiefs have a deep crop of pass-catchers this year, with Xavier Worthy, Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, Jalen Royals, and Isiah Pacheco. That's not even including Rashee Rice, who will be back after Week 6. If Kelce's hoping to have a renaissance year, he needs to take advantage early on before Rice's return. It'll start in the season opener against the Chargers, who gave up the fifth-fewest fantasy points per week to tight ends in 2024.
3. Isiah Pacheco over/under 8.5 receiving yards
Isiah Pacheco averages 11.9 receiving yards per game for his career. After fracturing his leg and looking like a shell of himself after his return last season, though, he'll have to prove that he's a viable dual-threat out of the backfield in 2025.
He failed to meet his 8.5-yard line in six of the eight games after he came back from injury last year. However, he easily cleared it in both of his first two healthy games in 2024, and had nine or more yards receiving in 12 out of 18 in 2023.
