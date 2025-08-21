When Will the Chiefs Lose Their First Game of the Season?
The Kansas City Chiefs start the regular season with two games that won't be easy for them to walk away from with a win. Their season opener is against the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil; these opponents are familiar with one another, and they'll have to contend with a foreign environment as well.
It's not as if things get any easier for them in week two, as their Super Bowl rematch will take place early in the season and they'll be at home to face the Philadelphia Eagles, where they'll be looking for revenge.
John Breech is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he believes the Chiefs will remain undefeated through these first two weeks. In an article where he predicts where each NFL team will take its first loss of the season, he believes the Chiefs will remain undefeated until week four, when they face off against the Baltimore Ravens.
Will This Be Their First Loss?
"The Chiefs have a brutal schedule to start the season with three of their first four games against teams that made the playoffs last season (Chargers, Eagles, Ravens). It won't be surprising if they slip up in one of those games and we'll say it happens in this one", said Breech.
The Chiefs do have a grueling start to their season, but I doubt this is where they take their first loss of the season. The Ravens are contenders in the AFC, but on top of starting the season off slowly each year, Mahomes has won four of his five matchups against the Ravens and Lamar Jackson in his career.
On top of this, this game will be hosted by the Chiefs, so I believe there are just so many things going in their favor for them to lose this game. If anything, I'd say their first two weeks are where they are most likely to drop a game against either the Chargers or Eagles.
The last time the Eagles and Chiefs played each other, the Chiefs couldn't string together drives of offense and were helpless to stop the Eagles through the ground or air. This game, taking place in Arrowhead, gives the Chiefs an advantage, but it doesn't mean they're guaranteed to win.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts on the Chiefs when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.