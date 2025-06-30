Will Mahomes Continue to Dominate Over Jackson in 2025?
The Kansas City Chiefs began their 2024 campaign at home against the Baltimore Ravens in what proved to be an incredible season opener. If Isaiah Likely were wearing a smaller cleat, perhaps this game would've gone to overtime, but instead it resulted in a Chiefs win and sparked a winning streak that wouldn't be broken until they faced the Buffalo Bills in Week 11.
While these teams won't face off in week one like they did last year, they are playing in week four of the 2025 NFL regular season, with the game again taking place at Arrowhead Stadium. This comes after what should be an easy road win for the Chiefs against the New York Giants.
The Chiefs have two tough games to start their season, including a Super Bowl rematch, so a win against the Ravens early in the season will go a long way toward building momentum and establishing that the Chiefs are still a contender in the AFC.
Patrick Mahomes is 4 - 1 against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens in his career, including 1 - 0 against them in the playoffs. As well, the Ravens have a knack for starting the season off slow, where every season since Jackson has been drafted, they already have a loss by week four, or they lose that week.
As difficult as this game can be for the Chiefs, the numbers are in their favor, and they defend home-field advantage, and once again come out victorious against the Ravens. The biggest thing to look out for is how each team's defense will play, and I believe that will be the deciding factor.
The Ravens may have the advantage in their skill positions, but I think Mahomes has showcased he can outclass Jackson, despite how talented he is. Mahomes can't dump the ball off to Travis Kelce on every possession anymore, which means he'll have to get creative with the way he uses his receiver corps.
The expectation is that Hollywood Brown will be healthy at this point in the season, and I expect him to have a big game against the team that drafted him. His only season in which he eclipsed 1,000 yards was with the Ravens, and he wants to replicate that production with the Chiefs in 2025. What better way for him to rejuvenate his career than beating his former team?
