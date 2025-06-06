Will the Chiefs Get Their Revenge Against the Eagles?
The Kansas City Chiefs and Chiefs Kingdom may still be reeling from the embarrassing loss in the Super Bowl at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles, but that doesn't mean they won't have an opportunity for revenge.
That opportunity may come sooner than expected, as last year's Super Bowl rematch will take place in Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season. This will be an early test of both teams to see what they're made of.
However, the Chiefs have to view this game as a must-win. If they don't, it could lead to a rocky start to their season and have a snowball effect for the rest of the year. Going beyond their record, this is a must-win game for the Chiefs because they have to get revenge on the team that dominated them on the biggest stage, while the world was watching.
Last year's Super Bowl was a legacy-defining moment, on the brink of making NFL history and being the first team to win three Super Bowls in a row, and not only did the Chiefs blow it, but they got outscored in every metric.
If things played out differently, perhaps Travis Kelce would've retired and solidified his case as the best tight end of all time. Patrick Mahomes would've made up ground in the GOAT debate, and the Chiefs would still be the team to beat in the NFL.
Yet, that's not the reality that we are living in, and their dynasty is at risk of being over. There are so many things to think about with this game, the Chiefs have to make a statement early on in the season.
Eric Williams is an NFL reporter who writes for FOX Sports, and in an article, he ranked the top ten revenge games of next season. It should come as no surprise that this heavyweight matchup made the list.
"Patrick Mahomes gets an opportunity to redeem himself after one of the worst performances of his career in Kansas City's embarrassing Super Bowl loss to the Eagles. In the 40-22 defeat, the two-time NFL MVP and his teammates fell woefully short of their three-peat goal.
The humbling loss led to wholesale changes to an offensive line that allowed Mahomes to be sacked six times in the Super Bowl. This early-season barometer against Philadelphia will provide an indication if free-agent left tackle Jaylon Moore can hold up as Mahomes' blindside protector".
If things play out like they did last year in the Super Bowl, it can ruin any momentum they may have had and would set the tone for the rest of the year. However, if they're able to walk into Lincoln Financial Field and steal a game on the road, it would empower them and show the rest of the league that they are here to stay.
