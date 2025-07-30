Chiefs to Have Hall of Fame Broadcaster in Week 1
The Kansas City Chiefs are in training camp, getting ready to open up the season on a high note. The Chiefs will open up the season in Brazil, taking on their AFC West divisional rival, the Los Angeles Chargers. That game will be played on a Friday in Week 1. The Chiefs will travel to South America for the first time and are looking to get off to a good start and go up on their division opponent early.
That game is going to be watched by a lot of people, and it is also going to get a former great quarterback, who is a Hall of Famer, on the call. Former NFL MVP Kurt Warner is going to be on the call in the broadcast booth for the Chiefs' Week 1 matchup against the Chargers. That is going to be a lot of fun, and it is going to be great to hear Warner talk about the two starting quarterbacks in this game. It is going to the future, Patrick Mahomes and Justin Hebert.
"YouTube TV will have Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner as its lead NFL game analyst for the Week 1 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers, which will be played in São Paulo, Brazil on Sept. 5, according to a report from Andrew Marchand of The Athletic," said Mike McDaniel of Sports Illustrated.
"A play-by-play announcer has yet to be named for the game."
"The role expands Warner's current analyst duties beyond his work for Westwood One radio and NFL Network. Warner is the lead NFL analyst for Monday Night Football on Westwood One and calls the Super Bowl every year for the radio network. He also does about seven games for NFL Network as well."
"Warner has long been a staple on NFL Network since retiring from the NFL, but his duties have expanded in recent years from studio analyst to game analyst. That role is now only further expanding with his work for YouTube."
Both teams will look to come out and establish themselves in just the first game of the season. It is going to be a good one, and in this game, we can potentially see the winner of the AFC West when it is all said and done at the end of the season. This is one critical game, and fans get it in Week 1 of the season.
