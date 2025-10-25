Why the Chiefs Are Expecting Another Victory in Week 8
The Kansas City Chiefs made quick work of erasing the doubt that crept up around the team following its 1-2 start to the 2025 NFL season. They've now gotten back their full cache of offensive weapons, won three of their last four games, and averaged 31 points per game in the process.
Their last outing against the Las Vegas Raiders was their first with both Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy available this season. It was also the first time that those two and Marquise Brown all took the field in the same game for Kansas City. The Chiefs proved just how lethal they can be at full strength, cruising to a 31-0 blowout victory.
KC could have easily run up the score even further in that one if they had wanted, opting to only run the ball in the fourth quarter and kill the clock instead. The Chiefs have another opportunity to showcase their offensive firepower in their next matchup with the Washington Commanders in Week 8.
Chiefs are the NFL's hottest team
The Kansas City Chiefs have been practically unstoppable since getting Xavier Worthy back. It took a miracle from Trevor Lawrence and a 99-yard pick-six from Devin Lloyd for the Jacksonville Jaguars to eke out a 31-28 win in Week 5's Monday Night Football feature. Aside from that, the Chiefs have been undefeated when Worthy plays a full game.
With Rashee Rice now back too, KC gave a glimpse of its full potential in their last win over the Las Vegas Raiders, methodically driving and effortlessly scoring on every single possession that Patrick Mahomes played. The Chiefs have a great opportunity to keep rolling in Week 8, matched up with a reeling Washington Commanders team that'll be without star quarterback Jayden Daniels.
NFL.com's panel of editors certainly thinks so, as they went 5-for-5 picking the Chiefs. Brooke Cessori outlined a 32-23 prediction in KC's favor:
"The Chiefs have quickly become the scariest team in the NFL once again, winning four of their last five games after beginning the campaign 0-2. Patrick Mahomes is playing insanely well right now. He leads the NFL with 18 total touchdowns and just got his offense back to full strength — most notably Rashee Rice, who returned and scored two TDs last week after missing the majority of last year with an injury and serving a six-game suspension to open this season.
In fact, over their last four games, the Chiefs have scored 126 points — the most by Kansas City in a four-game stretch since Weeks 4-7 of 2022, the year when Mahomes won his second MVP and the Chiefs won their third Super Bowl. The Commanders are headed in the opposite direction. Their defense is among the worst in the NFL, they've lost back-to-back games and they'll be without Jayden Daniels (hamstring) on Monday night. It doesn't look promising for Marcus Mariota and the banged-up Washington offense against a Kansas City defense ranked third in scoring and fifth overall. Add in the fact that this is a prime-time game at Arrowhead, and it could get ugly."
