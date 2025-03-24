Chiefs' Marquise Brown Could Have Big Impact in 2025
The Kansas City Chiefs have had a busy offseason; that is usually not the case for them because of the winning they are known for.
But that was not the case after the way they ended their season last year. The Chiefs were defeated badly in Super Bowl LIX by the Philadelphia Eagles in a game that exposed the Chiefs in all the areas they need to address this offseason.
Some of those areas have been filled and addressed but they will still look to fill out the rest over the next months. One of the Chiefs' biggest needs on the offensive side of the ball was getting wide receiver help for quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
The Chiefs struggled in that department all last season because of multiple injuries to their starting receivers. The Chiefs tried to sign receivers in the middle of the season but that did not work as well as anyone would have hoped.
Simply put, the Chiefs offense last season did not have the spark they usually have for two reasons. One part was the weapons, and the other was on the offensive line.
The Chiefs addressed the wide receiver problem by re-signing some of the core players that have been together for a couple of years. They also re-signed receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown after he was signed last offseason.
For Brown, it was not the ideal first season he wanted with the Chiefs last season. Brown was hurt for most of the season last year. He only played in two regular season games and the playoffs but it did not have the impact he wanted to have in the playoffs.
Many believed that Brown was going to sign elsewhere this offseason in free agency, but that was not the case. Brown made it clear where he wanted to go and that was back to the Chiefs. Brown does not feel like he was able to show what he could truly bring to the team after injuries in 2024.
Brown will now be a major target for Mahomes, and he is glad he is back. Upon his return, he even had a message for Chiefs Kingdom after he signed his new contract.
"Back For Everything," said Brown on X/Twitter when he re-signed.
Now the Chiefs will have Brown alongside rookie standout Xavier Worthy heading into next season. If the Chiefs can figure out how the protect Mahomes, Brown and Worthy can stretch the field and cause major problems for defenses.
