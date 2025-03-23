Chiefs' Marquise Brown Has Unfinished Business
The Kansas City Chiefs finished last season with a crushing Super Bowl LIX to the Philadelphia Eagles, in a game in which the Chiefs did not even stand a chance in.
From start to end, they were dominated. Some of the Chiefs' top players had their worst performances of their career in that game. Now, the Chiefs are looking to regroup this offseason and get back on track in 2025.
That is the case for Chiefs wide receiver Marquise Hollywood Brown. Brown signed with the team last offseason and had big plans to be a big target for quarterback Patrick Mahomes, but that was far from what happened. Unfortunately, Brown dealt with an injury for most of the season.
Brown only played in two regular season games last season at the end of the season. He did play in the Chiefs' run to the Super Bowl, but he could not find his footing.
Brown then became a free agent after the Super Bowl loss and there were a lot of teams interested in the young and speedy receiver. However, Brown and the Chiefs agreed on a new contract that would bring Brown back next season and give him another chance to play with the best quarterback in the National Football League and see what they can do with Brown on the field.
That is one of the reasons Brown decided to re-sign with the Chiefs. He has unfinished business with Chiefs in terms of running it back with them and trying to get back to the Super Bowl and win it this time.
“I knew all along I wanted to be back,” said Chiefs receiver Marquise Brown. “They voiced their opinions of wanting me back. We had some unfinished business.”
Now, Brown, along with the rest of his Chiefs teammates will get ready for the 2025 season this offseason with the goal in mind to be better and get back to the big game. Brown can be a huge part of the Chiefs' offense alongside young breakout receiver Xavier Worthy. Both players can take the top off of any defense, and they are a scary problem for any defense when they are on the field together.
The Chiefs will look to add more pieces in before next season in hopes of finishing what they started last season.
