Chiefs Kingdom's Disapproval is Surmounting For This Franchise Member
The Kansas City Chiefs' offensive performance has been the main focus of their early-season struggles. Starting the season 0-2 and having quarterback Patrick Mahomes lead the franchise in rushing yards for two straight games isn't what the doctor ordered for the early-season affairs.
Other than Mahomes trying to get the offense rolling, several Chiefs have yet to step up. Tight end Travis Kelce has been utilized several times through the first two games of the campaign, yet his struggles sort of embody how the rest of the offense has performed. Chiefs Kingdom hasn't been pleased, to say the least.
While it's difficult to pinpoint and point fingers at one person for the entire offensive struggles, offensive coordinator Matt Nagy has seen his name filter throughout social media during the first two weeks. Coach Nagy may be getting the blame, but at the end of the day, players make plays, and they haven't done that.
Coach Nagy was promoted to offensive coordinator after rejoining the club in 2022 as senior offensive assistant/quarterbacks coach after spending four seasons as head coach for the Chicago Bears (2018-21). Coach Nagy has also been a part of the Chiefs' success in the past, helping them reach three Super Bowls.
In Defense of Nagy
In defense of Coach Nagy, the lack of explosiveness on the receiving side of the ball without Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice has been apparent in two games this season. With the hopes that Worthy can return for Week 3 against the New York Giants, perhaps Coach Nagy's offensive game plan can help fix how Chiefs Kingdom currently sees him.
The Chiefs Kingdom has gotten used to this franchise beating up on their opponents, and even when they look down and out, they find a way to win. Since losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, the Chiefs haven't won a football game, which is understood in the frustration from a fan perspective.
Head coach Andy Reid acknowledges that the fans aren't pleased with the overall performance of the franchise thus far this season, not just with Coach Nagy.
- “Listen, we haven’t won the game. So, I understand, I get it. We keep pushing, and we’ll keep pushing and working forward and seeing what we can do going down the road here," Coach Reid said Wednesday.
