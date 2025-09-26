Why OC Compares Chiefs Backs to Basketball Guards
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City offensive coordinator Matt Nagy spoke to reporters prior to Thursday’s practice. The Chiefs (1-2) are hosting the Baltimore Ravens (1-2) on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).
To view his comments, watch below.
On what he sees in the Chiefs’ running game coming out of last week’s win:
“The second half was better. We had some bigger chunks early on, whether it's the RPO game or under center. I just felt like there was more of a rhythm that first drive of the third quarter. Some of that was, obviously, it was the opposite in the second quarter. That wasn't what we want to be.
“And we went in at halftime and just talked about just settling down, getting back to who we are. And I think that's very important. And the guys did that coming out there to start the third, you stayed away from penalties. You got positive yards, and then you were effective in the red zone with a great throw and catch by Patrick and Tyquan."
On what he sees as signs the running game is improving, in comparison to shooting in basketball:
“Well, again, I would say typically, kind of like we talked about as a shooter, the more shots you get, you get in a rhythm. I think that was probably evident a little bit with both of those guys the other day, with Kareem (Hunt) and (Isiah) Pacheco. The one thing I love about both of those guys in that room is those guys are so intense and they care so much. So, when they get the ball, they get opportunities, they want to be able to show what they can do.
“And sometimes, probably in the week prior, there might have been a little bit of pressing, not just from them, but from everybody. And I think, let's just get away from that part of it. Let's just be us and just be calm and just play the game and not get out of sorts. And I thought our guys did a great job with that in particular that start of that third quarter.”
On clarifying what he met by just be us, whether they’ve found their identity already:
“No, no. You're right with what you're thinking. But what I'm trying to say is, I think in that first half, getting back to who we are was probably, probably as simple as it sounds, just being calmer and just settling down. Not the identity of the offense, but just being us, and no one pressing, just playing the game. If something happens, we adjust.
“Same thing with coaches, too. Like, let's make sure that we're under control. And now when we get out there, we expect execution, and then it's teamwork.”
On the incomplete pass to Travis Kelce in the first half Sunday:
“Yeah, I think that was more of, just that he was forced into progression. He's a check-down, and they just miss each other. There's nothing more to it, other than it might have even been a little bit of what was in front of Pat as he's trying to find a lane. But nothing that we've gone back and said, ‘Oh no, you know this shouldn't happen.’ You know, they got to make that catch. But that one wasn't really big on our list. I know we want to make that play.”
On Kelce’s mental state, his production and the sideline argument with Andy Reid:
“Travis is fine. Everybody here, we know who Travis is. We love it. We don't ever want to take that away from him. He's one of, if not the greatest tight end to ever play the game. One of his greatest strengths is playing with emotion and the beauty of what I think you saw happen the other day is, it's never personal.
“It's just like it's sometimes just created. Just, he cares. Coach Reid cares. We all care. So that that happens a lot. Sometimes, not always just in the game, but at practice. And we really don't make anything of it. I mean, it's all pure and nothing but love.”
On the throws Mahomes wanted back Sunday, and his accuracy:
"There might be a few throws. The one that jumps out to me, there was one play where he was a little bit short on his post throw to Tyquan (Thornton). That's the one that really probably jumps out to me the most.
“There's others, though, at the end of the game he throws that long pass back to Tyquan, after the drop call, he goes right back to him and makes a spectacular throw. The touchdown pass to Tyquan was ridiculous, you know, we take for granted, that we think it's simple. It's not. So, there's a lot of great things that Patrick is doing right now. We want to keep that going. We want to continue to harp on feet and timing and progression, and that all matches up with that, those deep throws that I think we're doing more of this year.”
On the quarterback’s feet:
“Much better from last year, as far as his feet. And that's a positive, you know, and what he wants. He does it in practice. He takes it to the game. There might be a play or two here where it's not perfect, but when he's off-schedule, he's the best in the game. There's a balance of that.
On the return of Xavier Worthy and what it does for the offense:
“Well, he's such a big part of this offense, and he's been so instrumental in training camp, and OTAs coming back this second year. He's so anxious to get back out there and show us what he can do, and show us the growth. And then all of a sudden that happens in Week 1 (the dislocated shoulder). So now coming back, I thought last week was a positive, and now this week, we’re excited.
“You know, he's doing really well. He's running around. He looks good out there, so we're just literally taking it day by day. And I like where he's at. And it's exciting that the room, the vibe, I mean, getting Rashee (Rice) back, you know, in the meetings, there's a great chemistry. We know where we're at, at 1-2, we understand the significance of this game. But it's slowly coming back to that vibe, and Xavier is a big part of that.”
