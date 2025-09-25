Chiefs’ Thornton Reflects on His Road to Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Travis Kelce said he was shocked that New England bid farewell to Tyquan Thornton last season. Thornton shed some light on that transition Wednesday.
He blamed the media … while blaming himself.
“While I was there, the media used to try to beat up a little bit bad,” said Thornton, who enters Week 4 tied for second in the NFL with a 19.0 yards-per-catch average. “So, I remember like not having the best game in my career, being young, being a young player, going to Twitter and seeing the media just beating you up, beating you up, beating you up.”
Beating up himself
Thornton beat up himself for allowing the outside to affect his mentality. The Patriots’ second-round selection (No. 50 overall) in the 2022 draft, he had 138 combined receiving yards in all of 2023 and 2024. Already in three games with the Chiefs this year, he has 171 yards on nine receptions.
Released by the team that drafted him, he joined the Chiefs just three days later on a practice-squad contract, Nov. 19. And while he didn’t play last year for Kansas City, he’s patiently awaited the opportunity this season has presented him. That chance came after Xavier Worthy dislocated his shoulder in a collision with Kelce on the season’s third play.
Thornton had two career touchdown receptions entering this season, both with the Patriots as a rookie in 2022. He’s already matched that number in three games with the Chiefs, and nearly had a third in Sunday’s win at New York, when he established his single-game career highs in both catches (five) and receiving yards (71).
Full circle
Afterward, he went back to X for a full-circle social-media moment, his first tweet since Nov. 29, 2022.
“Thank you for all the hate & doubt!” he tweeted, along with highlights of his fantastic fourth-quarter catch that put the game away Sunday.
“Man, that moment was pretty huge for me,” Thornton added Wednesday.
“I mean, sometimes it's just timing, you know. It's always God’s timing. So, when I was there in New England, you know, great time there. I love that staff over there, the players there, you know, I built a good bond with the guys.
“I used to always do it in practice, but was never able to just put it on the film in the game. So, I mean, just staying true to myself and just continue to do this, doing the same thing.”
Always humble, Thornton used his podium session Wednesday as an opportunity for a public-service announcement.
“Yeah, it's not really healthy at all being a young player. So, if you're a young player, I'll give you advice: If you're not doing well, don't look at Twitter at all.”
Your chief one-stop-shop for news from Chiefs Kingdom is OnSI; the easiest way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And share your thoughts on Thornton by visiting our Facebook page (here).