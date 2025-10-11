Arrowhead Report

2 Most Interesting Observations From Chiefs’ OC This Week

Loss is a loss, but Chiefs were methodically dominant Monday.

Zak Gilbert

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) celebrates his touchdown in the fourth quarter with teammate Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith (65) during a Monday Night NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug EngleFlorida Times-Union]
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) celebrates his touchdown in the fourth quarter with teammate Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith (65) during a Monday Night NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug EngleFlorida Times-Union]
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Stumble Six would’ve lived a short shelf life. Patrick Mahomes would’ve jumped back into the MVP conversation, and this week’s showdown against Detroit may have had even more anticipation.

If only Mahomes and Hollywood Brown were on the same page.

Facing second-and-10 with all three timeouts, with 10 seconds on the clock, Mahomes missed Brown deep over the middle. Had they connected in stride, the speedy wideout likely would’ve gotten into Harrison Butker’s field-goal range for a game-tying attempt. The incompletion might’ve even played a role ingetting Tyson Campbell traded. The body language of the veteran cornerback showed the Jaguars were lucky.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes the ball during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Kansas City Chiefs 31-28. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It was one of those “winning plays” Mahomes lamented this week, snaps the Chiefs have to convert to get back to tipping the scales in close games.

Offensive coordinator Matt Nagy addressed that play and one other important aspect of Monday’s loss the Chiefs will carry forward when Detroit (4-1) visits Kansas City (2-3) on Sunday Night Football (7:20 p.m. CT, NBC/KSHB-TV, Channel 41, 96.5 The Fan).

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) can’t get a second foot down on a potential touchdown against Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell (3) during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Kansas City Chiefs 31-28. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The last drive of the fourth-quarter was a critical miscommunication

“It's probably a little bit of both,” Nagy said of finding fault on the last-second pass intended for Brown. “It's one where that end-of-game-situation stuff, we obviously practice all of that, and we have certain things for it, but I think probably the best way, and easiest way to say it, is there you got to certainly be on time with some of that stuff.

“And they were just off a little bit, and neither one of them was right or wrong in that moment. We'd love to be able to have them both be on the same page so we can get down and call timeout.”

Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Harrison Butker (7) kicks a field goal agains the Chicago Bears during the first half of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The next-to-last drive of the fourth quarter was a critical building block

“It spoke volumes to where we're at right now,” said Nagy, addressing the dominant, 12-play, 86-yard touchdown drive that consumed most of the fourth-quarter clock. “We talked about it as a team, just making sure these guys understand, when adversity hits, what type of team are we?”

They know now, if they didn’t already. The Chiefs can dominate games, offensively. Even the drive that ended in Devin Lloyd’s 99-yard interception return was an 11-play, 65-yard march. Kansas City enters this week tied for third in the league with 12 drives of 10-or-more plays.

Oct 6, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles against Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) during the second half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

And even though the special teams and defense ultimately combined to surrender the winning touchdown, there wasn’t a crumb of dysfunction afterward.

“And so, you can take that to the offensive side and say, ‘Do we point the finger at the defense? Does the defense point the finger at us?’ None of that. And I think Coach Reid and what he's built here, the culture of togetherness, the sideline the last couple games has been phenomenal.

“We wanted to do our part – after giving up that pick-six – of going down there and making sure that we put together a good drive. Right before that, the defense got a pick, and we went in and took advantage of that.”

